Severe storm knocks down trees, lines across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties

Severe thunderstorms with strong rain and wind knocked down trees and power lines across the area Monday afternoon.

Cattaraugus and Allegany counties’ 911 dispatch centers were flooded with reports of knocked down trees and power, cable and telephone lines for several hours after the storm began at roughly 4 p.m. The high wind gusts were the main culprit — the National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado watch for all of Western New York — as dispatchers did not receive any reports of lightning striking trees. There were also no reports of flooding, as what water did collect on roads being called insignificant by dispatchers.

Both dispatch centers, as well as the Olean Police Department, did not receive any reports of injuries caused by the storm.

Dispatchers said it would be nearly impossible Monday to estimate just how many trees came down across the area, as some were reported multiple times from different people and some not reported at all.

“All the reports came so quick and so fast. The storm did a lot of damage, a lot of people were calling,” said Randy Swarthout, head dispatcher for Allegany County. “We tried to explain to them the crews are out there and they’re doing what they can.”

Several trees came down within the city of Olean, including a tree branch that heavily damaged a vehicle parked on South Third Street. According to an Olean police report, a large branch broke off due to the high winds and landed on top of the car at roughly 4:43 p.m., smashing the front and rear windshields.

Tree branches also fell down near a parked vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on North Seventh Street; however, firefighters quickly removed the branches and the vehicle did not appear to be heavily damaged. More branches fell down across North Fourth Street shortly before 5 p.m.

A large tree also fell across Grossman Avenue near its intersection with East Main Street. City workers used chainsaws to quickly clear the street, which was blocked by the tree.

Numerous trees were also reported down along Route 16 in the town of Hinsdale.

Cattaraugus County dispatch also received a report of a tree falling onto a car on East Union Street in the town of Allegany at 4:33 p.m.

National Grid reported on its website that outages affected several thousand customers throughout the two-county area. At press time Monday evening, a region around Hinsdale and Ischua had 969 customers affected. There were just six outages with 13 customers affected in Olean at press time.

Salamanca may have been the hardest-hit local area, as most of the city was without power at press time. The power went out around 5:30 p.m. Salamanca police, with assistance from Seneca Nation Marshals, directed traffic at lights that were without power.

Citing the National Grid website, Salamanca Mayor Mike Smith posted on Facebook late Monday evening that the company was predicting power restoration by 10 a.m. Tuesday. He asked residents to be patient and added that a National Grid power line, not a city line, caused the outage.

Wellsville and surrounding areas were also heavily affected by outages, with National Grid again predicting power restoration by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy damage to several trees at the Bolivar Country Club was also reported, just as numerous trees were downed at the Pennhills Club, a golf course in Bradford Township, Pa.

