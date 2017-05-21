Sewage problem solved in Allegany

ALLEGANY — Households and businesses in Allegany, as well as St. Bonaventure University have been able to flush without a care over the past week thanks to shared services provided by sewage departments in the area.

Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl said a sewage problem that could have caused backflow into homes in the village and town, and St. Bonaventure, was repaired at a lower cost thanks to help provided by the city of Olean and Cattaraugus County.

“There are lot of shared services that the governor thinks he’s forcing us to do that this area has been doing for a long time,” Pearl said. “We’re very grateful” to the city and county.

“The Olean (crews) have been great and said if we needed anything, give them a call and they would zip down here,” Pearl said. “The county also sent a (crane) truck down to lift the pumps out so we didn’t have to pay a truck to come in.”

Calls seeking comment from city of Olean officials late Friday were not returned.

Frank Snyder of the Department of Public Works in the village, said problems with the sewage system first arose three months ago. It was noticed that two of the three 25-horsepower discharge pumps in the station house on Desoto Street, malfunctioned because the elbows holding the pumps in place had rotted off.

“We had to repair those in order for them to run properly,” Snyder said of the elbows. Repairing the pumps would take some maneuvering, however. The old system was nursed along until a plan for the repair could be set in place.

A temporary bypass system had to be installed to carry the sewage from the village, town and university to manhole systems while the pumps are repaired. The three entities have sent their sewage in separate lines to the city of Olean’s wastewater treatment plant for a number of years.

“Everything was pure timing, because we had to have trucks come in to suction” all incoming waste while the above-ground bypass was built this week, Snyder explained. “They trucked (the waste) to the city of Olean.”

He said the bypass, completed Friday, now carries the waste around the malfunctioning pumps to a manhole system. Pushing the flow of waste through the bypass are portable pumps that will be manned day and night by village and town work crews until the discharge pumps are repaired.

In the meantime, Snyder said the two discharge pumps are expected to be fixed early next week. When that happens, the bypass system can be dismantled.

Snyder agreed with the mayor that the village couldn’t have managed the project without a huge expense if the city and county hadn’t stepped up to help. Higher costs were avoided by the city’s loan of a machine to pump sewage from the manholes to the bypass until the discharge pumps are repaired. In addition, he said the county’s crane that was used to pull the discharge pumps out of the station will also save Allegany on the overall cost.

“This is saving us a ton of money” for the taxpayers, Snyder said.