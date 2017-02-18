Short-term city union contract approved

OLEAN — The city this week approved a new one-year settlement contract with its unionized Civil Service workers.

Negotiating the short-term plan — retroactive to June 1, 2016 — wasn’t as contentious as talks in previous years, but a Civil Service Employees Association representative on Friday said the union is eager for something greater. The deal, OK’d at Tuesday’s Olean Common Council session, reportedly includes a salary increase for emergency dispatchers, vacation-time rules and longevity-status tweaks, among other stipulations, Mayor Bill Aiello reported.

“Our CSEA team is ready, willing and able to get back to the negotiations table as soon as possible to hammer out a multiyear deal,” said CSEA spokesman Ove Overmyer, who first analyzed the contract’s details Friday. “This would provide financial stability not only for the workers who deliver public services to the city of Olean, but to area residents and city management who count on our ability to perform above and beyond the call of duty.”

CSEA Local 805 — representing 71 city employees — voted 38-1 in favor of the contract, which is set to expire May 31, Overmyer said. Negotiations continue with Olean’s fire department and separate police department command and patrol unions.

“We had some issues we knew were going to be very lengthy,” Aiello said, not specifying their nature. “We agreed to put this one-year settlement in so we can move forward and get into these other issues.”

In general, there is no increase in wages, the mayor said. Wages for full-time emergency dispatchers, however, will bump up $1 an hour with retroactive pay back to June 1, which was a day after the previous CSEA contract expired.

Dispatchers are also now subject to a new vacation-time protocol.

“With our emergency dispatchers, there was no stipulation in the contract on when they could put in vacation or when they had to use their vacation by,” Aiello said. “We came into agreement on how they have to put in for vacation. If they don’t sign up for it by Sept. 1, then the police chief can assign a vacation. That helps us out for scheduling and overtime purposes because, when you get to the end of the year, everyone would like to use their time.”

CSEA employees also will receive a $100 boost in their medical savings account, and they can accrue up to 100 hours of comp time, the mayor noted.

“We have a restructure on (employees’) longevity steps,” Aiello added, “and anybody who is not covered who does not have five years of employment will get a $500 cash bonus that does not apply to their wage scale.”

Each city mechanic is to receive an additional $25 in tool allowances, an increase to $200 annually.

“Our mechanics, they have to provide their own tools,” Aiello said.

The deal also restricts the number of CSEA employees involved in contract talks to five plus the local union president, Brad Camp, who works at the wastewater treatment plant. Camp deferred comment Friday to the CSEA regional office.

“The city wanted to have a firm number, so we knew who was coming off the job and so there weren’t going to be seven, eight, nine people there,” Aiello said. “We gave them a firm number, and that also gave them some guidance, too, as to who can be at the table.”

In 2013, demonstrations took place outside City Hall as CSEA employees approached three years without a contract. Many carried signs that read, “Contract Now!” An agreement was reached in late April 2014.

“While we admit the contract negotiations process has been historically contentious at times,” Overmyer said, “we are encouraged by the recent progress that has been made with respect to the new, short-term collective bargaining agreement that was ratified by members and passed by Common Council. CSEA remains committed to making sure taxpayers, management and the city of Olean employees are all fairly represented in the negotiations process.”

The contract for the police unions ended May 31, 2015, while the fire union’s expired May 31, 2016, Aiello said.

“We may be moving towards (state) mediation with the police unions,” he added.

