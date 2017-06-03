Sister Margaret Carney will share her journey with cancer at Saturday’s Relay for Life

OLEAN — Walking, hugging and supporting others in their fight against cancer will abound at this year’s Olean Relay for Life event Saturday at the Olean Intermediate/Middle School track on Wayne Street.

The event, slated to be held from noon to midnight, will host 16 teams as well as individuals who want to participate in the annual event, said organizer Heather Morris of the American Cancer Society. Morris said this year’s theme is “Dr. Seuss: No Cancer Here, No Cancer There, No Cancer Anywhere!”

Team members and individuals garner pledges from the community by walking laps around the track throughout the event.

Morris said the opening ceremony will include a presentation by Sister Margaret Carney, former president of St. Bonaventure University and cancer survivor.

“She’s our honorary survivor this year, so she’ll be giving a speech during the opening ceremony,” Morris said of Carney’s presentation at noon.

The kick-off activity for the Relay will be the Survivor and Caregiver Lap around the track. This will be followed by a luncheon for all cancer survivors and their caregivers.

“We’re hoping to serve over 75 survivors and caregivers after the survivors’ lap,” Morris stated. “We’ll have the free survivors’ luncheon right on the field.”

Morris said there will also be children’s activities, bake sales, silent auctions, a DJ, a dunk tank, Irish dancers and a balloon release.

“Everyone is welcome to come out in support of the survivors,” Morris continued. “It really is the community taking up the fight against cancer.”

When team members or individuals are not walking the track, the community is invited to visit their campsites and vendors as well as enjoy entertainment that includes raffles and games.

The evening will conclude with a special Luminaria Ceremony to remember those lost to cancer and honor those surviving.

Morris said this year’s goal is to raise $50,000 in donations.

“Last year, we raised around $48,000,” she recalled.

Funds raised through the event will benefit local programs that include a wig room at the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medical Center in Olean on Buffalo Street.

“Anyone who is going through cancer treatment and needs a wig can go there and get a free wig from us,” she added.

The funds are also used for research, and to transport area cancer patients to doctors’ appointments through the Road to Recovery program, Morris said.

For more information, contact Morris by email at heather.morris@cancer.org or by calling her at 397-8614. More information on the American Cancer Society can be obtained by calling 1-800-227-2345. The phone is manned 24-hours everyday by professionals who include oncology nurses.

