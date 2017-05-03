Some still without power Wednesday in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties

Some residents were still without power Tuesday due to Monday’s severe storm that knocked down trees and power lines. Some may even continue to be without power today.

More than 3,300 customers in Allegany County and more than 1,000 in Cattaraugus County were still affected by power outages Tuesday morning, according to the National Grid’s online power outage map. That number had been reduced to roughly 330 in Allegany County and roughly 220 in Cattaraugus County by press time Tuesday night, with National Grid expecting all power to be restored by 8 a.m. today.

Various parts of National Grid’s network were significantly damaged in the two-county area, including higher voltage lines that power into substations, said Steve Brady, National Grid strategic communications manager.

“These lines traverse long distances through some very difficult terrain, so accessing them for both damage assessment and then repair continues to a challenge,” he said in an email Tuesday morning. “Initial patrols have to be done on foot in many areas, and repairs will require specialized track equipment.”

Additional crews from the Buffalo and Genesee areas were dispatched to Cattaraugus and Allegany counties early Tuesday morning to assist crews already in place.

“We have crews patrolling the various transmission circuits from substation to substation to identify the cause of the outages, with other crews patrolling the local distribution circuits for obvious issues that can be repaired even without the lines being energized,” Brady said.

There was some good news for those in Salamanca, where power was restored at roughly 5 a.m. Tuesday after most of the entire city was without power Monday.

Salamanca Mayor Mike Smith thanked workers from the Salamanca Department of Public Works and Board of Public Utilities, as well as the Seneca Nation, for their efforts in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Smith said it was a National Grid line that caused the outage, not a city line.

Monday’s powerful wind and rain knocked down an unknown number of trees, which often took power, cable and telephone lines with them. The National Weather Service issued both a flood and tornado watch for Western New York Monday, however the tornado watch was quickly cancelled and no significant flooding was reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. There were also no reported injuries in the two-county area, according to 911 dispatch centers.

The NWS forecast as of Tuesday night predicted more rain for the rest of this week, however there was not a yet a severe weather warning.

