SPCA gets new Olean contract

OLEAN — The city and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County have reached a new agreement to maintain dog control services, but the shelter will no longer be paid by the city for working with feral cats.

The Common Council unanimously approved a new one-year contract with the SPCA during a special meeting Tuesday, six days after a month-to-month contract was terminated and three days after two stray dogs reportedly attacked a pet at the Olean Farmer’s Market.

“We’ve been going back and forth with the SPCA for almost a month now,” said Olean Mayor Bill Aiello. “I think we came to somewhat of an agreement.”

The contract, expected to be for about half the cost of the previous agreement, changes how the SPCA will receive stray dogs and the fee structure.

“When they pick up a dog as directed by the police department, which is where the calls will go through, we will pay them $300,” Aiello said, adding that for cruelty investigations, the city will pay $20 to call the SPCA, plus $10 a day for housing and a maximum of $500 for medical expenses.

The routing through the police department and shift to per-call fees are major changes, Aiello said. Previously, the city contracted with the shelter for a flat $60,000 a year, and the SPCA would either be dispatched by police to pick up strays, or residents would sometimes bring the animals to the shelter on Route 16 and bypass the official reporting process.

“Now, everything has to be a police report,” Aiello said. “We’ll have more control, and we’ll have a better idea of what’s going on.”

In 2016, the SPCA picked up 115 dogs under the agreement, Aiello said, which would amount to $34,500.

“If the numbers stay right in line with before, then we will be right in line with the budget of $30,000,” said council president Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, referring to the amount budgeted for animal control in the 2017-18 fiscal year which began Thursday.

Aiello suggested that the city could check with neighbors and run a dog license number, if the dog has one, in an attempt to get the dog home without involving the SPCA, which would lower the costs to the city and the burden on the shelter.

The city’s contract ended in mid-2016, Aiello said, and was running month-to-month until the end of May, when the two parties could not agree on a new agreement and the last date for service was Thursday.

The removal of cats from the contract should also be a benefit financially for both groups, Aiello said.

In 2016, the SPCA received 213 cats, which was a major burden on the shelter’s ability to operate with the $60,000 contract, Aiello said.

“At the end of the day, it came down to our cats,” Gonzalez said. “The numbers were astronomical.”

Alderman John Crawford, I-Ward 5, said dropping the cats could benefit the SPCA, which would then have better success at landing grants for a trap-neuter-release program.

“After a few generations, it reduces the overall cat populations, it’s been shown in other cities,” Crawford said.

Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, asked what the odds that the SPCA could get such a grant, as it has been unsuccessful in the past.

“When they talked to us, they were very confident they will be successful with the grants in the future,” Aiello said.

Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, recommended revisiting the fee levels at the end of the contract to make needed adjustments.

“The SPCA has to stay in business, and the city has to be responsible (financially),” Smith said.

A request for comment to SPCA officials was not returned by press time.

