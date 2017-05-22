Spruce sentenced to 5 to 15 years for fatal hit-and-run

LITTLE VALLEY — Exactly one year after killing a Salamanca man in a hit-and-run accident, a 20-year-old was sentenced to several years in state prison.

Cyrus Spruce was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to five to 15 years for second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, which he pleaded guilty to March 6. He had also been charged withfirst-degree assault, a class B felony; first-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a personal injury incident, class D felonies; and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.

According to police,Spruce, then 19, was driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan erratically around 3 a.m. May 22, 2016, along Old Route 17 in Red House. He sideswiped two parked vehicles and fatally hit 23-year-old Watson Cooper, who had been socializing with friends at a common young-adult hangout. Spruce then drove away and did not report the incident to authorities.

Cooper died later that day at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Spruce later turned himself in to face the charges.

District Attorney Lori Rieman previously said investigators had no evidence Spruce was intoxicated at the time of the accident, although witnesses reported seeing him drinking earlier that day.

Recent court reports list Spruce’s address as in Little Valley, but initial police reports noted it as 8500 Sawmill Run Road in Steamburg.