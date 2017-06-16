St. Bonaventure course to be offered at Olean High School next fall

OLEAN — Olean High School students will have an expanded opportunity to get a college education in their high school classroom next fall.

Through St. Bonaventure University’s Giant Step program, OHS will offer a four-credit introduction to biotechnology class next school year in its building that will count for college credit. Seniors in the program previously commuted to the university’s campus about 10 minutes away to sit in on actual college classes in a variety of subjects.

The class will be taught by an OHS biology teacher, but there will be collaboration between St. Bonaventure biology professors and students. The class will also visit campus several times to use the university’s lab equipment.

Both OHS and St. Bonaventure officials see the program as an opportunity for students to prepare for a tougher college workload and save money by earning credit at a discounted tuition rate.

“We tell them … ‘This is a very big step,’” said Xiao-Ning Zhang, a St. Bonaventure biology professor and director of the university’s biochemistry program who is helping oversee the class. “Sometimes students take time to adjust and it takes a longer time or shorter time depending on the individual. So we hope they can get adapted better or faster by taking a college course in their high school senior year.”

On average just about five OHS students a year take a class at St. Bonaventure. OHS Principal Jeff Andreano said some students are academically qualified to participate in the program, but don’t have a vehicle to get to campus nor the extra time in their schedule that commuting takes up. He hopes bringing a St. Bonaventure class directly to the high school will increase enrollment in the Giant Step program.

“The problem is it takes two periods out of their schedule because by the time they drive (to campus), park and get to class. … Here it’s only taking one class out of their day,” Andreano said.

Zhang said biotechnology will be a beneficial for students looking to study biology in college, especially in educating them on the kinds of careers available in the field.

“If you just take a biology course, it’s not very obvious for students what kinds of jobs they can find,” she said. “We found a lot of students … don’t know what kind of job they can get other than being doctors, but actually there are a lot and biotechnology can be an entry point to show students the variety of career opportunities.”

OHS biology teacher Laura Kopec will lead the class, which will last the entire school year.

“At intro level … a qualified high school teacher definitely can take control of it and they know the high school classroom better than we do,” Zhang said. “So we want to collaborate. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Kopec participated in St. Bonaventure’s summer workshops the past two years to qualify herself to teach a college-level course, and Zhang is helping her prepare for the class, which is still enrolling students.

“The nice thing is anything we need here at the high school, the university has offered to help us with,” Kopec said. “(Zhang) is also offering up some of (her) students to come help some of our students with some of the larger projects. So we have a nice collaboration between the college students and the high school students. They get to work with some older people to see the bigger picture and where this can take them.”

OHS does not offer Advanced Placement classes. Students’ only opportunity to earn college credit is by taking classes through St. Bonaventure’s Giant Step, or Jamestown Community College’s similar program, College Connections.

“(Our proximity) to Bonaventure is definitely a huge advantage for us,” said Andreano, whose two daughters participated in Giant Step when they attended OHS. “But them being open to helping the community is the real unique part about it. That they want to help is the best part about it.”

Zhang noted helping the community is part of the private university’s Franciscan values.

“I think it’s very natural,” she said. “We are here and (OHS) has all these high school students and teachers, so why don’t we talk? Why don’t we communicate? Why don’t we work together? It’s very natural to me that we should do that.”

OHS hopes to offer more St. Bonaventure courses in its own building in the future.

“As long as there’s need and interest, we would like to see what we can help with,” Zhang said.

