St. Bonaventure reports five-year high in freshman confirmations

ST. BONAVENTURE — After years of declining enrollment, St. Bonaventure University is reporting a five-year high in freshman confirmations.

As of Thursday, nearly 450 soon-to-be freshmen have enrolled at the private Franciscan university for this fall. The 436 students who enrolled by May 1, National College Decision Day, is the most St. Bonaventure has seen enroll by that date in the last five years.

After having approximately 400 freshman confirmations by May 1 in 2013 and 2014, St. Bonaventure saw that number decrease to about 370 freshman confirmations in 2015, said Bernie Valento, who’s served as St. Bonaventure’s vice president for enrollment since May of 2015. Confirmations bumped up to 428 last year before this year’s five-year high of 436.

“We really have increased our efforts in terms of marketing and recruitment and outreach and our communications plan,” Valento said.

St. Bonaventure had a total enrollment of 2,052 this past fall — including a 23 percent increase in new students from the year before. However, that was still well below the 2,450 students enrolled in 2011.

Most colleges continue to take applications and accept students throughout the summer. But for schools like St. Bonaventure surrounded by smaller, rural populations, National College Decision Day is critical.

“We have to be at or near our number (by May 1), then historically we grow maybe by approximately 20 students over the summer,” Valento said. “If we were up in a major city like Buffalo or Rochester or Cleveland, a lot of those colleges are recruiting throughout the summer just because there’s a sheer mass population and always students who haven’t yet made decisions.”

The university must make sure it’s recruiting heavily throughout the year before May 1 — sending recruiters out to high schools and encouraging students to apply and visit campus.

That outreach effort has to be followed up with print and digital media, texting, phone calls and social media, Valento said. St. Bonaventure launched the Bona Wolf Snapchat and Twitter accounts last year — which posts pictures and videos of the student experience around campus.

“We’re on the cutting edge of some of the things in the admissions industry, mainly when it comes to digital marketing and some of the texting opportunities,” said St. Bonaventure Director of Recruitment Doug Brady. “I think we’ve stayed on the front edge of any technology that can help recruit students.”

The recruitment team has also tries to work with other departments. Valento said the university was on pace to have less accounting freshmen than last year, so recruiters focused on giving out information on St. Bonaventure’s fast-tracked accounting program, which allows students an option to go for a bachelor’s degree and master of business administration in five years. Valento said the university has 37 accounting freshmen confirmed for next fall — about 20 more than two years ago.

They also credit recent enrollment-driving initiatives like the creation of the School of Allied Health and Military Aligned Students program, and men’s lacrosse becoming a varsity sport starting in the 2018-19 school year.

St. Bonaventure and other private college recruiters contend Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship program — which starting this fall makes state public schools tuition-free for students whose families earn less than $100,000 a year — presented a problem for them this spring. That state scholarship cap will rise to $125,000 in 2019.

Valento and Brady also said it may be several years before St. Bonaventure and other private schools know how the Excelsior Scholarship program impacts them. It may lead the university to recruit even more out-of-state students, who make up more than 30 percent of the incoming freshman class.

Valento said because St. Bonaventure sent out 200 more acceptance letters and 300 more financial packages this year, he believes the free-tuition plan cost the university 30 to 40 freshman confirmations.

“A lot of the students you’re recruiting, you’re just on the edge with a lot of them. They’re teetering which way they’re going to go. Sometimes it only takes a little thing to sway them,” he said.

Valento added the university will have more solid data on how the Excelsior Scholarship program impacted recruitment after it surveys accepted students who chose to enroll elsewhere.

For private colleges that are tuition-dependent, keeping a healthy enrollment is key to a stable future.

“It’s such a competitive marketplace so your revenue per student is going to be relatively the same year to year,” Valento said. “You’ll find students and families are willing pay a certain amount and no more, so the way to really grow your revenue streams is through growing your enrollment.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)