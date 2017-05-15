St. Bonaventure University says farewell to nearly 500 at 157th commencement

ST. BONAVENTURE — The crowd at St. Bonaventure University’s 157th commencement ceremony Sunday was supposed to remain silent and hold their applause until all graduates in the degree category had been announced, however most graduates’ friends and families couldn’t help but show some admiration when their loved ones’ names were called.

The early cheers and claps were somewhat fitting for a ceremony held on Mother’s Day and one with a strong theme of family.

“Hold onto your Bonaventure roots. The people next to you are your family, your home and your team,” said Emma Stappenbeck, a new St. Bonaventure graduate who gave the student address.

Nearly 500 degree candidates walked across the stage at the Reilly Center and received some words of advice from various university officials and guest speakers.

Chris LaPlaca, a 1979 St. Bonaventure graduate and ESPN senior vice president of corporate communications, served as keynote speaker. LaPlaca told students of his journey from being a senior with no job lined up to joining ESPN in 1980, less than a year after the network launched.

“Be purposeful in everything you do,” he told students. “You never know what decision you made today will have an impact on your tomorrow or the rest of your life.”

LaPlaca told of his experience working at ESPN, including a meeting with NBA all-time great Michael Jordan and NHL all-time great Wayne Gretzky at the ESPYS award show. He said just as ESPN evolves rapidly — so to is the world graduates are about to enter.

“You need to evolve faster,” LaPlaca said.

LaPlaca, who earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication and currently serves on the St. Bonaventure Jandoli School of Communication’s Advisory Council, gave students advice that applies to both journalism and life.

“Always be curious,” he said. “Curious people never stop growing. You want to be one of those people.”

He ended his speech asking the crowd to give a standing ovation to the graduates.

Sen. Charles Schumer, who annually tries to attend various college graduations like St. Bonaventure’s, made an appearance as well. The U.S. Senate minority leader told students with the world changing so fast, they’ll likely have to change careers several times throughout their lives.

“Embrace it. Relish it,” Schumer said. “For those that have gotten older and look back on life, the great regrets are the what ifs. … So the message for the class of 2017: go for it.”

Interim President Dr. Andrew Roth also gave several pieces of advice to students, including to go into a profession that makes them happy.

“You might be thinking this is a cliché, but do what you love and the money will follow,” he said.

Board of Trustees Chair Bob Daugherty thanked Roth, who will step down at the end of the month for incoming president Dr. Dennis DePerro. Daugherty said Roth when hired last year didn’t want to be an interim that “just kept the seat warm,” and that Roth has made a mark on the university. He also said Roth will forever be a Bonnie.

Twenty-two honors students, seven ROTC graduates, and four students dedicating their first year of post-graduation life to service work were also recognized during the ceremony.

Dr. Charles J. Walker, retiring professor of psychology who began his teaching career at St. Bonaventure in 1973, and Dr. Xiao-Ning Zhang, associate professor of biology and a faculty member since 2009, were also recognized for winning faculty awards of excellence.

