St. John’s Church fest back to tradition

OLEAN — The annual St. John’s Church Festival is scheduled to return for its 35th year Saturday, bringing back a classic family atmosphere with a new twist.

According to Tom Palumbo, chairman of the festival for the past 20 years, this year’s festival will combine with the Transfiguration picnic, featuring both traditional Italian cuisine and introducing Polish food to the mix.

“It’s important for people to understand that we’re back, we’re better and we’re celebrating the best of the north end,” Palumbo said.

When the congregation of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church combined a few years ago with that of the Transfiguration Church, a predominantly Polish church, Palumbo said the idea was to combine the old congregation’s annual picnic with St. John’s festival.

“(Combining with the Transfiguration picnic) is something we had talked about in meetings in the past, but we didn’t really have anybody to step up,” Palumbo said, “I thought, well, this is the year to push it because now we’re going back and starting fresh again.”

After major changes to the traditions of the festival last year, Palumbo said that the goal of this year’s festival is to get back to the roots: family, community and great food.

“We brought all of these fabulous foods back, we brought back the kids games and amusements.

“The biggest thing about it [is] there is no cover charge, everything is free,” Palumbo said.

Along with the cover charge, established last year, the church made the choice to offer fewer food options and got away from the family-friendly atmosphere the festival was known for, Palumbo explained, which upset members of the community.

This year, the festival will be held from noon until 11 p.m., and will offer more of the old Italian food options, including cannolis, meatball sandwiches, pizza, risotto and more. As well as adding traditional Polish options such as pierogis.

As always, all of the food sold at the festival is made by volunteers at St. John’s parish.

Dominic Rogers Jr., who has been a volunteer chef with the festival for 25 years, will run the kitchen again this year, coordinating other volunteers and the preparation and distribution of all of the Italian food selections.

“A group of people get together and make meatballs on Wednesday, and then those go into the cooler until Saturday. Then on Thursday we precook the monasta and greens and beans,” Rogers said.

Rogers said that he credits the festival’s success in making all of their food largely to St. Bonaventure and Airmark, who partially cook the pasta and sausage before hand, taking the burden off of festival volunteers.

On the day of the festival, beginning at 8 a.m., Rogers and other volunteers, ranging from six to 12 people at a time, start cooking, readying the first batch of food for noon and continuing the cycle throughout the day.

All of the new additions of Polish food will be prepared by volunteers from St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Rogers said.

“The guys and the girls that work in the kitchen, we all have a good time, there’s some work there but we all have fun and hang out,” Rogers said, “We understand we’re not serving as far as you’re not paying for restaurant-style food, but you’re getting very good homemade food at a reasonable price and we just all hang out and have a good time.”

The festival is set to have a variety of entertainment options available for people of all ages according to Palumbo. For $10, parents can purchase a bracelet that allows a child to ride any of the amusement rides available throughout the day.

Additionally, Palumbo said that the festival will offer their usual cash prizes through the sale of 600 shares, for $50 each.

Each share admits two people and enters the ticket holder in a raffle to win a variety of gifts, including a grand prize of $5,000, as well as an additional $5,000 being given away in smaller quantities, with 15 total giveaways.

“It has a long history of being the most fun festival in the area for all these years. And our entertainment and our food and our music and the camaraderie of the families, a lot of people come back for this event,” Palumbo said.

The festival will have a variety of live musical performances, who bring local flavor as well as national fame, said Palumbo.

Kicking off the event from noon to 2:30 p.m., the Larry Lewicki Band will play a variety of Polish-style music. Then from 3 to 5 p.m., Trigger Happy, a local band with a country influence from Bolivar will play, Palumbo said.

Freddy and the Jets, a ‘50s style rock and roll band, will play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Then wrapping up the night will be Robert Eric’s Tribute to The Piano Man.

“They have opened up for Billy Joel three times, and they are actually going to do a Billy Joel tribute,” said Palumbo.

Palumbo said that the thing that sets the St. John’s festival apart from all of the others is a strong sense of tradition.

“North Olean was a place of immigrants, so St. John’s is a melting pot of what America is today. It’s Italian, it’s Irish, it’s Polish and German,” Palumbo said.

He stressed that the uniqueness comes from the strong support that all of the various ethnic groups who settled in the area have had for the church and festival for so long.

“I think that’s what sets us apart from everyone else’s — because we have that strength of tradition and community from where we came from,” Palumbo said.