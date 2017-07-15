St. John’s goes back to basics, celebrates family, tradition and food

OLEAN — Before getting to the ticket booths at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, the smell of red sauce and the sounds of live music greeted those attending the parish’s 35th annual festival.

The bustling crowds lined up everywhere for Italian and Polish food, beer, raffle tickets, the bocce tournament — but not for paying an entry fee, as they had last year.

And Tom Palumbo, event chairman, couldn’t have been happier about that.

“Last year I think we made a mistake and went away from our tradition,” he said. “And now we’re back to that.”

The event started as a block party in North Olean and hosted by Tony Anastasia, according to Carm Mikolajczyk, who was in charge of pizza for the festival this year. She said the party eventually got so big, the church got involved.

Now it’s not just an Italian festival. Palumbo said he was pleased to see the addition of the Polish food and that next year they would try to “go a little farther.” He added he would like it to include the event going back to two days.

The Rev. Patrick Melfi, new leader for the parish, said he enjoyed his first St. John’s Festival on Saturday because of the people. And, of course, the cannolis made by Judy Palumbo, which Melfi called “holy cannolis.”

“Over the years we’ve combined some parishes so we want to emphasize the different cultures that are here. Not only the Italian but the Polish and the Irish,” he said.

Behind the scenes, head chef Dominic Rodgers, Ledgie DeRose and Mike DeRose — brothers who have worked in the kitchens since they were 12 — are following festival tradition.

Rodgers said he learned everything from local dentist Joe Germano. Rodgers is in charge of keeping the sauce properly seasoned and the food ordering under control, although he said he’s just trying to keep the tradition alive that was passed down to him.

“They’re trying to honor their mother and father,” Palumbo said.

Plus, Rodgers said if he doesn’t do it right, he hears about it, especially from his mom when he doesn’t put enough cheese in the meatballs.

“They’ll never compare to hers,” he said.

They said the most complicated food is meatballs, a process that involved several volunteers hand-rolling 2,000 spheres Wednesday. But Rodgers said the rest is pretty easy, which they do while staying mostly in the church kitchen, underneath stairs and surrounded by ovens.

It’s a family tradition Rodgers is trying to pass to his son, Dominique, a 2017 Olean High School graduate who was helping in the kitchen Saturday.

“We appreciate everyone coming down and enjoying it,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we do it.”

