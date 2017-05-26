Staff at Allegany-Limestone learn thoughtful lesson in wheelchairs

ALLEGANY — Dustyn Green often has to navigate his wheelchair through heavy doors and inaccessible bathrooms at Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School as well as in the community on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, Green, who has cerebral palsy, conducted a project titled “Wheel a Mile in My Shoes” on campus to bring awareness to the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. Throughout the day, three middle-high school teachers and two administrators rode in wheelchairs around campus on Five Mile Road in Allegany.

“I know firsthand how many obstacles I have to face in a given school day, and I wanted others to be aware that we can always improve our facilities,” Green said.

Teacher Terra LaCroix said she participated in the event by using a wheelchair alongside several other staff members.

“We never stood up … and we definitely felt a little different,” LaCroix said of being in a wheelchair. “I think all of us were a little bit anxious at times and felt a little bit inferior. You see things from a different perspective.”

LaCroix said she and the other staff were humbled by the compassion shown by students who held doors open for them and offered to assist them with other issues.

The event concluded with a school-wide assembly at the end of the day, during which participating staff spoke of the difficulties they experienced in wheelchairs. Their concerns included, but were not limited to, the weight of the doors, the inaccessible bathrooms and the challenges of navigating hallways.

Green, a sophomore, also spoke during the assembly and at times was moved to tears.

“We are all the same. We can all make a difference. We can all bring light to this world. We are all equal,” he said to the students and staff. “I am so thankful for the support from the staff, students and administration at Allegany-Limestone. I am really hoping this makes a difference.”

Following his remarks, Green was given a standing ovation as well as hugs from some of the students.

Green’s aide at the high school, Melisa Rakoska, helped organize the event. She said her daughter, Burgandi Rakoska, uses a wheelchair and staged a similar event at her college campus, SUNY Fredonia. That college event, titled “Stand Up by Sitting Down” was orchestrated by Burgandi Rakoska and fellow student Victoria Hendrix, who also uses a wheelchair. The two women are disability advocates at the college and founded the Students with Disabilities Union on campus.

Burgandi Rakoska commended Green for his event, while noting she hopes this is the beginning of a lifetime of advocacy for him.

Melisa Rakoska said Green has expressed a desire to stage a similar program at the school in the future, perhaps with other students using wheelchairs. In any event, she said Green will likely continue to speak out for those with disabilities as he is well-known and liked on campus.

“Dustyn is aware that he’s not the only person in the community in a wheelchair,” she said. “There are elderly people and other disabled people in the community who come to the school in wheelchairs for events, and he advocates for those folks, too — not just himself.”

She and Green are hopeful the event will lead to needed changes in the school, as well as the community.

