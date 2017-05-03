State and Union: 40 years ago, Bradner’s reveals move to Allegany

It was an event that perhaps underscored the true end of the golden age of Olean’s downtown shopping district: 40 years ago today Bradner’s Department Store announced it was leaving its North Union Street location and moving to the Grant City building in the town of Allegany.

Bradner’s chairman, Gene Senfield, made the announcement during the meeting of the Olean Urban Renewal Agency, catching some businesses and civic leaders by surprise — although not all.

Bradner’s had been contemplating the move for some time, in great part because of the loss of business as a result of the building of the Olean Center Mall. In the end, talks to keep the department store on North Union — in the URA-owned Block 8 — couldn’t result in an agreement.

In a statement to the Times Herald, Mayor William O. Smith expressed his disappointment over the Bradner announcement — although he attempted to stay positive over the future of North Union.

“I am extremely disappointed that agreements could not have been reached whereby Bradner’s would stay in the downtown area. Years of effort have been put into a plan to allow Bradner’s to build a new, modern structure in the downtown area, however, due to delays created by a limited number of individuals this new department store cannot become a reality.

“However, with receipt of (Bradner’s) letter, speculation on what will happen with Bradner’s on Block 8 has ended, and the URA and the City can now work toward the development of this area.

“On a positive note, the improvement of the downtown area including the rebuilding of North Union Street, complete with new curbs, new pavement, new sidewalks, street furniture, etc., will be started within two weeks.”

Meanwhile, completion of an agreement between the URA and the First Trust Union Bank to erect a new building in Block 4, next to the Montgomery Ward building on North Union, was completed that same day, taking some of the sting away from losing Bradner’s.

“I feel that this announcement by Bradner’s is only a temporary setback, and I am totally optimistic about the overall future of the City,” Smith said in his statement.

Housed in a three-story building that once stood on land now occupied by Blue Bird Square in the heart of the North Union Street business district, the store boasted more than an acre of floor space. The window displays in its vestibule entryway drew as many sightseers as shoppers.

“It was the place to go, like Macy’s in New York City,” Gene T. Senfield, whose family name had been associated with Bradner’s since 1961, told the Times Herald in August 2014.

Bradner’s left North Union in 1978 and moved into a plaza on land now occupied by Wal-Mart, then returned to North Union in 1986 when Senfield and his brother, Craig, revamped the product line and opened Bradner’s Galleries at 239 N. Union St.

When Bradner’s Galleries closed its doors for good in 2014, the “Bradner” name disappeared from the ranks of Olean retail shops after a continuous run of more than a century.

