State and Union: Acknowledging those critical pollinators

Nature’s pollinators, such as such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, are critical to both New York state’s environment and agricultural economy — so much so that state agencies and the governor are marking National Pollinator Week through Sunday.

“Pollinators are keystone species, and their protection is essential to the health of New York’s crops and natural resources,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says.

In 2016, a state task force released a pollinator protection plan to guide actions by state agencies and the public to protect pollinator populations.

The number of pollinators, including honey bees, native bees, bats, hummingbirds and butterflies, has dropped significantly over the past 50 years. Losses are likely caused by a combination of factors such as poor nutrition, loss of foraging habitat, parasites, pesticides, pathogens, lack of genetic diversity and poor land management.

The 2016-17 state budget included $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) for pollinator protection initiatives. The funding also supported the establishment of the New York’s Tech Team for Beekeepers, led by Cornell University.

The 2017-18 state budget includes an additional $500,000 to further these research efforts, which are being applied to the state’s beekeeping industry with aims at reducing honey bee colony losses and improving the profitability and viability of beekeeping businesses.

State agencies are reducing use of pesticides and herbicides that could be harmful to pollinators, as well as planting and restoring pollinator habitats in key areas across the state; increasing pest management efforts and invasive species removal projects and developing educational materials to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and how we can protect them.

State parks have launched more than one dozen projects to promote the health and recovery of pollinators, while the Thruway Authority will reduce mowing and plant wildflowers and living snow fences to help restore wild pollinator habitats along the Thruway. The Department of Transportation has also delayed mowing along the state’s highways until after the seasonal migration of monarch butterflies, and prioritized planting of flowers, shrubs and trees to maintain pollinator food sources.

It is also developing and testing soil and nutrient combinations that encourage root growth in nectar-producing plants and working with its partners to share research, including the development of seed mix packages that can withstand roadside stressors.

