State and Union: Area Taste Wall of Fame nominations sought

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee are accepting nominations for the 2017 Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program.

The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes significant contributions and exceptional service to the food service and hospitality industry — in the past and today.

“As a community, we are proud that the Greater Olean area restaurants have succeeded in excelling at all the most important elements of a great restaurant — inviting atmosphere, friendly staff and impeccable food in its stylish artistic presentation and its innovative flavor combination,” says Meme Krahe Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. “Olean is famous for its exquisite cuisine and fine dining. We are honored to recognize those folks that put Olean on the food map.”

The Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards are open to any commercial, independent, corporate and franchise food service company, restaurant or individual, in any service format, regardless of size, in the greater Olean area. Wall of Famers can be owners, managers, wait staff and other food service employees.

A panel of independent judges will assess the nominations using the following judging criteria:

n Minimum of five years’ commitment to the foodservice industry in the Olean area.

n Has made significant contributions to the industry.

n Food service is/was located in the greater Olean area, which includes Olean, Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.

n A successful member of the foodservice, hospitality or related industries.

n Must have exhibited outstanding service and contributions to the industry and our greater Olean area community.

The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be announced on June 28 and recognized during the 27th Taste of Olean, set for July 23 at War Veterans Park.

Past inductees to the Hospitality Wall of Fame include: Guerino “Butch” Butchello and chef Anthony Lentola of the Castle restaurant, Chef Pasquale “Patsy” Piccioli, John Sawaya Sr., Carl Iseman, Louis and Nancy Giannechini, Lucia “Lou” Bardenett, William “Bill” Augostini, Quinto and Dora Bagazzoli, Nicholas “Nick” Fratarcangelo, Louis Marra, Daniel Fessenden, Robert Styles, Tony Bassano, Jim McAfee, Neil and Denis Goodemote, Paul and Mary Psathas, Anthony Zampogna, James Pappas, Lou Russo, Nick Livoto, Steve Hollowell, Jackie Attard, John Malara, Richard Marcus, Louis V. “Little Louie” Marra, Eugene Stopha, Jack Coffey, Louis Frungillo Sr., Richard “Richie” Piccioli, MarLayne Robinson, John M. “Mac” Sue, Tom Weatherell, Joseph Marra, John and Karol Long, Anthony Fratercangelo and James “Jim” Hastas.

To learn more about this restaurant wall of fame program and to download nomination information and forms, visit www.oleanny.com. The deadline for this year’s awards nominations is June 16.