State and Union: ‘Battle of the Slugs’ waged in a garden near you

Slugs. While not very pleasant creatures, they are perhaps beneath our attention.

But Steven Jakobi, a master gardener volunteer with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, writes they devour seedlings and fruits of large numbers of crops, and can seriously damage or kill mature plants in the garden.

“They are prolific producers of eggs, and baby slugs are ready to eat your plants as soon as they are born,” he writes. “Gardeners hate them and have devised many methods to control their numbers, because total elimination of these ‘houseless snails’ from gardens is nearly impossible.”

Most avid gardeners are familiar with the “stale beer” method of luring slugs to the liquid, only to drown. But Jakobi advises to save the beer for another use — slugs are drawn not to the alcohol, but to the yeast in the brew.

“It is a lot cheaper to make a bowl of water with a bit of baker’s yeast than to buy even the least expensive brand of beer,” he writes.

Jakobi writes other methods include the use of cornmeal, to bloat the animal’s intestine, attracting them with pet food, cabbage leaves, strawberries and other fruit, and several other lures to gather and then destroy them. Some people prefer a copper coil barrier or diatomaceous earth (made from the abrasive glass-like bodies of microscopic organisms), but these methods can become expensive and don’t always work satisfactorily.

“Lately, I have begun to add iron phosphate to my arsenal to combat slugs,” Jakobi writes. “Sold under various trade names, this chemical is harmless to plants and wildlife or domestic pets when applied in accordance with the pesticide manufacturer’s label, but slugs seem to enjoy eating it. I have watched many a slug happily rasping on the solid pellets of iron phosphate as soon as I scatter it on the ground. Then they crawl away and die in a day or two.”

In any case, it’s clear that the “Battle of the Slugs” can be waged in any growing season. For those Twin Tiers gardeners on the front lines, perhaps Jakobi has provided a new trick or two.

Good luck, and good slug hunting.