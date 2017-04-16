State and Union: Cuba native has community déjà vu in Ohio

Steve Cole is a native to Cuba who moved to Ohio in 1977. Recently, when he read “4 factors that brought back Cuba’s historic district — and continue to push it forward,” published in our special Outlook edition and written by City Editor Danielle Gamble, he had an epiphone. He wrote to us, saying the resurgence within the village struck a chord with his own community of Medina, Ohio.

“Medina in the 1960s was similar to Cuba, and then I-71 came through,” he writes. “Medina, being about 25 miles from both Akron and Cleveland, was beginning to feel the growth pressures, as it became a bedroom community for both cities.

“The anchor to Medina is its Square, and because the village, now city, was a part of the Connecticut’s Western Reserve at the end of the Revolutionary War, the many communities in Northeast Ohio region had a decidedly New England flavor to the street plans — many centering on the village square. However, after World War II, all of the business storefronts surrounding three of the four sides of the square (the fourth side was the County Court House) had the wonderful Victorian facades refaced in ugly aluminum siding and other materials.

“Like Cuba, a turning point for Medina was an article in 1967 that bemoaned why the downtown was ugly, and that story resonated with a number of civic leaders, who formed what became the Community Design Commission. That entity still exists today, and has encouraged, funded and even done some restoration work of its own to turn the ugly duckling into a beautiful swan — one which has become a drawing point for tourism and to residents who want a community near their workplaces (in a manner of speaking), but which had the look and feel of small town America.

“From its small town roots, Medina today is a robust city of 25,000 plus, and even more in the surrounding townships. But, as the city grew, so did the recognition that the old core of the city’s Georgian, Victorian and Craftsman homes (particularly the Victorian homes) should be protected. Thus, the initial Historic District surrounding the Square has expanded outward to encompass these older, classic homes.

“And, as with the renovation of the downtown commercial buildings, the homeowners in the newer historic areas have received the same encouragement, low-cost funding, and yes, a few renovations (with the profits from the sale of the homes going into the coffers of the Community Design Commission).

“Medina has some problems, be certain. But, in my opinion, the efforts of the Community Design Commission have provided the overall community with a sense of pride in what we have (and have done), and the downtown merchants still function well, even in the face of the big box stores, and a couple of retail centers to the north and east of the city core.

“I hope that Cuba’s Friends of Architecture and the Chamber of Commerce will follow along a similar path which has given those of us who live in Medina, Ohio, such pleasure across 50 years.”

TUESDAY: Making history work for Medina and Cuba