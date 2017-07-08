State and Union: DAR to dedicate roadside historical marker

The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate a historical roadside marker in Lincoln Park on Monday commemorating the women’s suffrage movement and a rally held there more than a century ago.

The marker, endowed by the William Pomeroy Foundation, remembers the movement and, in particular, Harriot Stanton Blatch, who led the Liberty Torch Rally on July 23, 1915.

Born in 1858, Blatch was the daughter of famed suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. After graduating from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, she worked with her mother and Susan B. Anthony in the growing suffrage movement in the United States.

In 1882, she married William Henry Blatch and spent about 20 years in England. Harriot Stanton Blatch was involved in a number of social movements during those years, including the British suffragist movement and the Fabian Society. Upon her return to the U.S. in 1902, she started an organization for women’s rights which ultimately became the Women’s Political Union.

The Liberty Torch Rally that took place in Olean was one of the many events the organization used to procure the right for women to vote.

“Harriot Stanton Blatch was a mover and shaker in the suffrage movement and many Olean residents went to Lincoln Park to hear her and other speakers,” says Cindy Keeley, the DAR chapter historian who completed the research for the roadside historical marker grant. “Her campaign tactics worked — New York state voters overwhelmingly passed the Women’s Suffrage Resolution in 1917 and in 1920 Congress ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution that gave women the right to vote in national elections.”

At the 1915 rally, Blatch, as reported in the next day’s edition of the Olean Evening Herald, said, “I want you to consider carefully the position of which women have attained, and then ask yourselves whether individuals who have attained such a position are likely to remain in a disfranchised class.

“Girls are today under our compulsory school law, just exactly the same as boys are under the compulsory school law. High schools are open to young women as to young men; colleges are open to women as to men. At one time educational doors were closed to women and those who proposed to throw down the bars were met by arguments such as, ‘To educate girls would be to destroy in time their love of children and the home.’ ‘To educate girls would be impossible because their health and their brains could not stand the strain.’

“Today, women are as well educated as men,” Blatch continued. “In fact the proportion of girls who continue their education on into the high school is greater than that of the boys.

“At one time, women were not considered as individuals under the law. They were in perpetual tutelage, first under the care of their fathers, then under the care of their husbands. Husband and wife were one and that one was the husband. …

“Women count in social life, they count in the world of wealth, they count as individuals everywhere except in political life, and just as sure as the sun rises and sets, they are destined to count, as all free individuals finally do count, in government.”

A statewide women’s suffrage referendum failed later that fall, but the tide was turning. The referendum was passed two years later and, as mentioned, the 19th Amendment was passed.

The dedication is at noon Monday at Lincoln Park. The public is invited to attend.

For more information about DAR membership, contact the Olean chapter registrar, Diane Stigler, at OleanDAR2016@gmail.com.