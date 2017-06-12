State and Union: DIDI-WNY programs named best practice

Two Dream It Do It Western New York programs that educate teachers about manufacturing opportunities available for their students may soon be replicated across the country.

The Manufacturing Institute, which is based in Washington, D.C. and created the Dream It Do It initiative in 2005, recently named DIDI-WNY’s Summer Teacher STEM Experience and Professional Development Day as national best practices.

“They see some of the programs done in the various states that they feel should be shared amongst the other states,” says Evelyn Sabina, DIDI-WNY project coordinator.

The two programs allow teachers to tour local manufacturers, as well as try out their equipment and hear from their presidents and CEOs. Professional Development Day is meant to be a sample of the Summer Teacher STEM Experience workshops and encourage teachers to attend the next year.

This year’s Summer Teacher STEM Experience runs from July 31 to Aug. 3. There will also be an advanced part workshop this year that starts July 24 and adds new elements for teachers who’ve done the program for several years.

“They’re all wanting to learn about the opportunities and the skill sets that are needed to enter the world of advanced manufacturing,” Sabina says of the teachers who participate. “Some of the teachers feel more confident in guiding the students to these careers because they’re feeling more confident in their knowledge about (manufacturing).”

DIDI-WNY board member Chris Napoleon allows teachers to tour Napoleon Engineering Services, where he serves as president and chief engineer, during the workshops.

“It’s so important for the teachers to get out and see what it is that we do,” he says. “It’s not common for people to get an inside look of the pipeline that we have. The teachers are developing that pipeline for us and they need to have the link to where those students are going.”

DIDI-WNY’s Dream It Do It 500, which brings together local high school students at St. Bonaventure University to build and race makeshift rubber band cars, was also named a best practice in 2015.

Napoleon says he’s proud programs started in Cattaraugus County are now being recognized nationally and spread to other Dream It Do It chapters, and that the local area is “on the cusp” of what works when it comes to manufacturing education.

“We have the right formula here. We’ve known that for sometime,” he says. “We don’t need national recognition to know that. Our results speak for themselves locally with the number of students we touch, the number of the manufacturers that are involved, the schools, from middle school, high school and into the college level.”