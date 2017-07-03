State and Union: Freedom and Independence

Local historians report receiving many calls over the years around the Fourth of July from journalists attempting to track down the history behind two relevant town names.

The reasons for the names Freedom in northern Cattaraugus County and Independence in southeastern Allegany County seem obvious to anyone with an elementary school education, but tracking down just who picked the names and exactly why are two of the puzzles that have baffled area historians for more than 100 years.

The town of Independence was formed March 16, 1821, but no one is exactly sure where the name comes from. Residents have been searching for years, trying to find the original source of the name — who chose it and when. Some have gone through town of Alfred records — the town that used to contain Independence — to obtain the answer.

Fortunately, some of the hamlets and crossroads in the town have more transparent names, coming from early settlers.

Whitesville, the largest hamlet and a stone’s throw from Steuben County, is named after Samuel White, according to the book “Allegany County and its People” from 1896 by Allegany County historian John Minard. White settled in the flats by Cryder Creek now occupied by the hamlet. Green’s Corners, now known as Independence, was named after merchant Isaiah W. Green, who in 1823 became one of the area’s first shopkeepers. Fulmer’s Valley, in the northwestern corner of the town, was named after Joseph Fulmer, who was born on board a transatlantic ship as his parents immigrated to the colonies from Germany. Fulmer moved to the area in 1819 from Tompkins County.

FIRST SETTLED IN 1811, the town of Freedom was created by an act of the state Legislature on April 13, 1820, but there’s no indication to whether the name was picked by locals — as was the case for many area towns — or by officials in Albany.

But most of the early Cattaraugus County pioneers, according to “History of Cattaraugus County” by Franklin Ellis in 1879, came from New Hampshire and Vermont — which were home to many Revolutionary War veterans — bringing “with them and practices here in the wilds of Cattaraugus all their habits of thrift, economy, and industry, so eminently characteristic of the transplanted New Englander,” Ellis writes.

It was once believed that since New Hampshire is also home to a town of Freedom, there may be a connection, but according to the New Hampshire town’s website, the town was named in 1832, so it is in fact newer than New York’s.

Our town of Freedom most likely was just a reference to patriotic tones after the Revolution and the War of 1812.

Freedom had many connections to the American Revolution, including the last veteran of the conflict.

Frederick Bakeman, who died April 5, 1869, is believed to be the last pensioned soldier of the Revolution. He also held the distinction of the longest marriage in history, having been married for more than 91 years at the time of his death at age 109.

Bakeman — or Beekman, according to Ellis — was of Dutch parentage and spoke with a heavy accent — and had a boisterous greeting for Independence Day.

“It was his custom to shoulder his ‘howling piece’ early on Fourth of July mornings, and awaken his sleeping neighbors by a salute from his heavily-loaded piece, which was discharged at arm’s length, held high over his head, and then he would repeat the following words: ‘Hurrah for Washington, Gates, Putnam und Lee; and all de brave men who fought for libertee!’”

George Washington was commander of the Continental Army and the first American president. Gen. Horatio Gates commanded the Northern Department of the army at the Battle of Saratoga. Gen. Israel Putnam, a French and Indian War veteran, may have been the one at the Battle of Bunker Hill to give the order, “Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes.” Gen. Henry “Light-Horse” Lee was a Continental cavalry officer known for his exploits against Redcoats and Loyalists during the war; he also led the government forces during the bloodless Whiskey Rebellion and was governor of Virginia. His son was Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

While not specifically illegal in New York, the Times Herald editorial staff does not recommend discharging firearms into the air to celebrate the holiday.