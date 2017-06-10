State and Union: Hard freeze decimates area crops 45 years ago

In one of the coldest June nights on record, the thermometer plunged into the teens in the early morning hours of June 10, 1972, in Olean and Cattaraugus County.

Farmers expressed concern about potential damage to their crops — but it wasn’t until later in the month that Cooperative Extension officials had a true understanding of the disaster wrought by the hard freeze so late in the spring growing season. On June 20 of that year, the Cattaraugus County Disaster Committee, an arm of the County Cooperative Extension, estimated overall losses as high as $500,000.

“Of the corn planted, approximately 26,000 acres in Cattaraugus County, 75 percent was frozen, 40 percent should have supplemental planting and 15 percent should be retilled and replanted,” the Times Herald reported after speaking with Daniel Hudson, an agronomy specialist with the Extension, and Cornell University professor Bill Pardee. “Yield losses cannot be estimated now, but harvest time this fall will show the overall effect of the freeze on corn.”

Snap beans, tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers and other table vegetable crops were also hard hit by the freeze.

“Early sweet corn is nearly a complete loss,” the Times Herald reported. “Blueberries will be scarce this year but there should be some. Estimates of losses are difficult since some of the new shoots were damaged severely, which will reduce yield next year.”

Strawberries, perhaps because they were already fruited out and lower to the ground, which provided some insulation from the frigid air, seemed to be OK.

The Extension noted that in most cases growers could not simply replant their fields since the planting schedule was set up to coincide with an anticipated harvest schedule — set up by canning factories’ capacity to handle crops at harvest time.

A Cornell meteorologist told the Times Herald that the chances for a freeze in this area were 10 percent or less after June 1 — although records show that Cattaraugus County has received severe freezes as late as June 20 in the last century.

Local gardening lore has always held that the first week of June is generally considered safe to plant flowers and avoid a damaging frost. But there are those times…

Meanwhile, Mother Nature, having demonstrated her unpredictability with such a hard freeze for this time of the year, would soon offer another, far greater, lesson.

Even as the June 10 freeze was occurring in the northeastern United States, an epic hurricane was brewing in the southern Caribbean. The storm would come to be known as Hurricane Agnes — and the damage she brought to the Twin Tiers region would forever after be known as the Great Flood of 1972.