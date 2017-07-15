State and Union: Hinsdale was almost named ‘Fayette’

We’ve written about Hinsdale recently, in part because of the interest generated by a visit from newspaper publisher Jim Slonoff from Hinsdale, Ill., last month. Part of the commentary is the actual origin of the name “Hinsdale.”

Howard “Sparky” Linderman, a former Olean Times Herald printer and resident of Hinsdale, dropped off a few pages from historian Lila Cooper’s book, “Hinsdale … My Hometown,” which explains how close it was for the town to be known by another name: “Fayette.”

The book cites a letter written in April 1820 by E.T. Foote, who represented the new Assembly district that encompassed Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. One of two from the district elected to the Assembly in 1919, Foote served on a committee charged with the “erection and division” of towns and counties.

“The latter part of March (1820), a petition was received from, I think, Lewis Ward and others of Olean for a division of said town into two towns,” Foote wrote, “and the new town to be called Fayette.”

While the letter doesn’t state this, we surmise that “Fayette” derived from the affection the American people still had for the romantic figure, the Marquis de Lafayette, the young French officer who volunteered and served under Gen. George Washington during the Revolution. Many place names in the United States were in honor of Lafayette.

The measure was set for approval by the committee in Albany. But hold on.

“Near the close of the session,” Foote wrote, “the bill came up in its regular course, before the committee of the whole, when a member objected to the proposed name for the new town as there was already one town of that name, Fayette in Seneca County; and a village and post office, Lafayetteville, in Onondaga County.”

Foote was called on to provide a new name.

“There was no time to write to Olean for instruction, and the law must be passed then or fail for that year,” he wrote. “On consulting with my colleague and the members of the committee that had no name to propose. I knew that a large portion of the people were either New Englanders or descendants from the Eastern States, and I determined to give it a name of an old and respectable New England town, and the name Hinsdale occurred to me as the birthplace of my beloved mother, an old and reputable town, easily written and pronounced, and then only two towns of that name in the United States and none in Europe.

“The name of Hinsdale was inserted by unanimous vote and the law passed on that last day of the session (April 14, 1820).”

The actual name is traced from Robert Hinsdale, an immigrant to Massachusetts in the 1630s. The first town of Hinsdale was incorporated in 1755 in New Hampshire, in honor of a descendant of Robert, the Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale, a veteran of the French and Indian War.