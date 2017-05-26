State and Union: Hinsdale’s unique Service Flags

Stephen Clute, Hinsdale’s town historian, passed along to us an item from the Hinsdale Historical Society newsletter that explains the history of the town’s unique flags honoring servicemen from years gone by.

The flags were the creation of Blanche B. Banfield-Hillman, the town historian in 1925, and a remarkable woman of energy and civic involvement. Born Oct. 13, 1872, she passed Dec. 18, 1935.

In that year, Joan Hill, granddaughter of Banfield-Hillman, wrote, “She was a school teacher and taught in the schoolhouse across from Crosby’s” — which many years later was turned into the home of Don and Betty Redding where they lived for many years.

Clute writes that Banfield-Hillman “was also an artist, notary public, member of the DAR, a genealogist, historian and acquired pensions for the servicemen of the Civil War. She was very active in the town of Hinsdale, planning and executing programs and services for Memorial Day programs. She raised mushrooms and sold them, made jams and jellies, baked and did artwork, all for her pin money. Her father, George H. Banfield, was a Marine in the Civil War at the time of Abraham Lincoln’s death.”

As town historian, Banfield-Hillman wrote “Hinsdale’s Part in the World War” — being World War I.

“(Hinsdale) has always been a God-fearing, patriotic town, promptly and cheerfully meeting her obligations. She has furnished her quota of soldiers and sailors for every American War. … She ‘went over the top,’ or in other words, furnished her full quota of men for the World War, purchased her quota of Liberty Bonds, Thrift Stamps, etc. Met her full membership in the Red Cross organization, and the loyal women sewed for the soldiers and hospitals, and gave generously of money and clothing for wounded soldiers in hospitals, etc. …”

“The Supervisor of Hinsdale, H. Glen Hogue, at this time, appointed Mrs. Blanche B. Hillman as Hinsdale’s Town Historian, and she called two patriotic meetings and presented the two churches of Hinsdale (Baptist and Methodist) with large Service Flags, and relatives of the soldiers were asked to pin their stars on the flags. Great interest was manifested by the community, and rousing patriotic programs were given. Noted speakers gave addresses in the churches and lodges, relative to the different Red Cross Drives, Y.M.C.A. and K. of C. donations needed.”

When the United States entered World War I, “Rev. Mark Shenton was the M.E. pastor in Hinsdale, and he showed his patriotism by enlisting as a private. Then his successor, Rev. William J. Harrington, while entering the church one Sunday morning, said that as he walked up the aisle, looking at the Service Flag, every star seemed to be the form of a soldier, with head erect, and arms extended, beckoning him to come and join them. He was deeply impressed, that the following day he offered his services as a Y.M.C.A Chaplain and was accepted.

“Strangers heard of Hinsdale’s unique Service Flags and made favorable comments upon their unusual appearance. The Historian, wishing to make the Service Flag represent all former soldiers and sailors of Hinsdale, placed small gold stars, and small silver stars around the margin of the white field which contained the large blue stars, numbering, which represented Hinsdale’s World War soldiers and sailors.

“A few of the large stars were for former Hinsdale boys who enlisted in other places. The gold stars along the margin, represented soldiers of the town who had “passed on,” while on the corners of the white field, the silver stars stood for the former soldiers — Civil War and Spanish War — who were still living at the time of the World War.”