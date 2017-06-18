State and Union: Honoring true fathers on Father’s Day

Today marks the 45th year that Father’s Day has officially been observed in the United States. President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972 making Father’s Day a federal holiday — 58 years after Mother’s Day was established.

On this day, in which we remember and celebrate all true fathers, we offer a collection of quotes and sayings that help describe the essence of fatherhood.

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.”

— Harper Lee

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

— Billy Graham

“You don’t have to deserve your mother’s love. You have to deserve your father’s. He’s more particular.”

— Robert Frost

“It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.”

— Margaret Truman

“When you teach your son, you teach your son’s son.”

— The Talmud

“The father of a daughter is nothing but a high-class hostage. A father turns a stony face to his sons, berates them, shakes his antlers, paws the ground, snorts, runs them off into the underbrush, but when his daughter puts her arm over his shoulder and says, ‘Daddy, I need to ask you something,’ he is a pat of butter in a hot frying pan.

— Garrison Keillor

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”

— Mark Twain

“But now, being a parent, I go home and see my son and I forget about any mistake I ever made or the reason I’m upset. I get home and my son is smiling or he comes running to me. It has just made me grow as an individual and grow as a man.”

— LeBron James

“A man’s worth is measured by how he parents his children. What he gives them, what he keeps away from them, the lessons he teaches and the lessons he allows them to learn on their own.”

— Lisa Rogers

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.”

— Tim Russert