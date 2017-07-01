State and Union: July 1, 1922: More than 1,000 railroad workers walk off job in Olean

Responding to a call for a nationwide railroad workers strike to protest wage cuts by the Federal Labor Board, nearly 1,300 workers of the Pennsylvania Railroad shops in Olean walked off the job on this day 95 years ago.

Nearly 900 members of the Pennsy’s shop crafts — machinists, pipefitters, boilermakers, car repairmen and electricians — went on strike. Nearly 400 men in the “maintenance of way” department went on strike in solidarity with their shop brethren, even though their own national union had not yet ratified the strike.

“The walkout was carried out very smoothly with the men quietly leaving their tools and machines,” the Olean Evening Times reported. “None lingered behind. None stopped to talk with the others. There was no grouping and almost everyone went directly to his home.”

The sheer number of workers in the Pennsylvania RR’s Olean shops and yard illustrates just how large the operation was — and its importance to this city’s economy. At one point during the weeks-long strike, it was reported that more than 200 locomotives were parked in the yards here — many of them were placed out of commission because maintenance had been slowed by the strike.

Some 350 total strikers left their jobs in Salamanca, another important railroad city, while strikers also left the job in Bradford, Pa. The Erie Railroad and the Pittsburg, Shawmut & Northern Railroad were also affected by the strike.

One of the largest and most disruptive to the United States’ economy in its labor history, the strike was prompted by a $50 million wage slash ordered by the Federal Labor Board to offset the reduction of freight rates previously ordered by the Interstate Commerce Commission. At the height of the strike nearly 2 million railroad employees throughout the nation had left their jobs.

While the strike certainly disrupted travel and freight shipping, the Pennsy continued to operate — hiring workers willing to cross the picket line and contracting with machining and boilermaking companies to work on locomotives.

While news reports from the day indicate the Olean strikers never seemed to actively picket or rally during the strike, there were some incidents.

On Aug. 17, 1922, Pennsylvania RR officials claimed that attempts were made to cause derailments — one at the Haskell Creek Bridge and another at the north end of the Olean yard at Wayne and Seventh streets.

On Aug. 23, 1922, what was described as a mob of women and children, many of them related to strikers, threw “stones and missiles” at replacement workers as they filed into the Pennsy’s luncheon area for their midday meal. The governor dispatched a troop of state police to Olean overnight, but there was no further trouble stemming from the incident.

On the night of Sept. 18, 1922, the homes of a few Pennsy employees were struck by stones, while a few nights later, a worker in the Pennsy’s yard kitchens — a black man from Pennsylvania — was shot and wounded as he walked to a bunkhouse at about 10:45 at night.

By September, zeal for the strike was ebbing, not least because of federal efforts that were favorable to the railroad companies. In particular, the government maintained that replacement workers could keep their jobs even when the strike was formally ended by the unions.

In Olean, the Pennsy shop and yards were essentially back to full strength by October 1922. Striking workers who broke ranks received the pay and seniority they had when they went off the job, but replacement workers filled the remainder of the positions and the railroads were under no obligation to hire back workers when the unions formally ended the strike.