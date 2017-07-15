State and Union: Lumbering fueled growth of the town, village of Portville

With Portville Heritage Day and Alumni Weekend in full swing today, we take a look back at the origins of the community — not least the fact that the village in its earliest years was known by another name.

According to “An Early History of the Town of Portville, New York,” which was published in 1975 by the Town of Portville Historical Society, the town was settled in 1809. Three brothers, Ashel, Rufus and William — historical sources differ as to whether their last name was Atherton or Pinkerton — settled on the east bank of the Allegheny River just below the mouth of Oswayo Creek. Two brothers moved west but William stayed on, passing away in 1831.

“John Morris settled here in 1813, also near the mouth of the Oswayo Creek,” the Portville history reads. “His son Dexter was the first birth recorded in the village (1814). Mr. Morris had arrived in Olean in 1811 and for two years was employed by Major Hoops (we presume Robert Hoops, the first settler in Olean as factor for his brother, Maj. Adam Hoops).”

In 1813 the two Dodge brothers came into the area and settled on “Dodge’s Creek,” their lands covering all the territory within the limits of the village. They built a sawmill near Mayville, near the present location of Van Deschler farms.

“Anna Carpenter taught the first school in the summer of 1822, the location of the building unknown,” the Portville book reads. “Luman Rice kept the first inn in 1822 and Alan Rice the first store in 1823. The first grist mill was located on Dodge’s Creek in 1830, built by Samuel King.”

Clearly the Rices were important men of business and, no doubt, civic affairs in the early days because a map dated July 5, 1829, listed the village that would come to be known as Portville as “Riceville.”

Meanwhile, more entrepreneurs were arriving, among them Deacon and William F. Wheeler, Henry and Edgar Dusenbury and Ezra May. These men formed Dusenbury, Wheeler, May & Company and in 1833 bought 1,500 acres and the sawmill on Dodge’s Creek. Determined to be the source of lumber for “the whole valley of the Mississippi.”

In 1834, William Wheeler started taking out timber in the area, taking the first raft of lumber down the Allegheny River in July of that year. Henry Dusenbury began to build the company store in that year as well.

Meanwhile, the post office for the area had been established at Mill Grove, south of what is now the village of Portville, in 1827. The postmaster was John Boardman.

The town of Portville was officially formed from the town of Olean on April 27, 1837, with lumbering the primary business, although there was farming, tanneries and other pursuits.

“Realizing that the main community was building up near the Dodge Creek-Allegheny River intersection the area Post Office was moved to the Village in 1841,” the Portville book reads. “The Postmaster then was Henry Dusenbury.”

The village of Portville — the “Riceville” name having long since been dropped — was incorporated in 1895.