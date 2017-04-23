State and Union: Memories of Olean and local broadcasting

Frequent readers of State & Union will recall the recent words of a former New Yorker who wrote in from Ohio to share his thoughts on Cuba’s economic development. In fact, a former Oleander, 87-year-old Emmett Leonard, reached out to the Times Herald from Ohio after viewing those musings to share some memories of his time as a young man, a collection which included several tidbits of Olean news history.

“I was born in Olean and my memories are mainly of the retail shops on Union Street,” he recalls. “My father was a sign painter and every wall that could bear a sign he painted. By the time I graduated from high school, I knew every manager of every shop, the hardware store, lumber yard and the bank that supplied the materials and finance for his work…

“The Times Herald was sold on the corner of State Street in front of the bank by a boy who became known as the flying news boy. Following World War II, he became the commander of the North Atlantic Defense Area. The mission (was) to guard against over-the pole bombers and patrol the sea for submarines…”

“I associate the News Herald with WHDL radio,” he says, referencing the AM station that started in 1934 and is oldest in Cattaraugus County. “A funny story about the aerial (antenna) of the station came about when my father was asked to bid on painting the steel structure. He declined. A man from Buffalo took the job. When the station manager questioned when the man would begin, the man answered, ‘When you lay it down.’”

He went on to say he was a high school classmate of Paul Norton, another Olean native who started out at WHDL before working in several radio stations, including WKBW Radio in Buffalo and WFIL in Philadelphia. Norton was also the first announcer for WGR-TV in Buffalo, and had a storied career in broadcasting before passing away in 2008.

A QUICK NOTE must be made, as the recent rash of input from the Buckeye State stood out to City Editor Danielle Gamble. While she and Managing Editor Jim Eckstrom both have roots from that state, specifically the Toledo area, let no one be suspicious of where their loyalties rest — the Ohioans are not attempting to usurp the editorial directions of this publication!