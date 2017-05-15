State and Union: Military spouses recognized for their own type of heroism

While today is a day to celebrate mothers, the Friday before Mother’s Day was Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which honored the contributions made by those most closely supporting U.S. military personnel and their spouses by recognizing their commitment to the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who keep us safe.

Senator Catharine Young, R-Olean, acknowledged the husbands and wives of service members and veterans last week in a release.

“America’s military spouses are the backbone of their families,” she says. “They support our troops during training, deployment and reintegration. Often hidden from public view, military spouses fill the role of parent, counselor and support mechanism. They are the unseen heroes of our Nation’s military, and we all thank them for their dedication to their families and our country.”

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued Proclamation 5184, dated April 17, 1984. Congress officially made Military Spouse Appreciation Day part of National Military Appreciation Month in 1999. Subsequently, the Department of Defense standardized the date by declaring the Friday before Mother’s Day every year as “Military Spouse Appreciation Day” to show appreciation for the sacrifices of military spouses.

“We thank the brave men and women of our armed forces for the sacrifices they make on our behalf. We also express our deepest gratitude for the courageous partners who stand side by side with their loved ones in fervent service to our country,” Young says.

The Times Herald echoes those sentiments, and wishes all mothers who are silent heroes, as well as military mothers who protect their children by serving their country, a happy and safe Mothers Day.

ON A RELATED NOTE, the Senate last year passed legislation that was later signed into law, which provided for the expedited licensing of military spouses with out-of-state professional licenses in equivalent occupations. Military spouses are ten times more likely than other civilians to move across state lines during their careers, and the new law makes it easier for military spouses to gain approval from New York state if they can show they hold a valid license from their home state and already meet New York’s training requirements.

Military spouses who would like to learn more about expediting their professional licenses can visit www.op.nysed.gov/prof/militaryspouse.htm.