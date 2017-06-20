State and Union: Portville alumni prepare for banquet, Heritage Days weekend

It’s reunion and banquet season — and organizers of the 118th annual Portville Central School Alumni Banquet are working with the Portville Heritage Days Committee to make July 14 through 16 an activity-filled weekend.

The banquet is set for July 14 at Good Times Event Center in Olean. The evening will kick off with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. The banquet program includes scholarship presentations, a slideshow highlighting honor-year classes, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a short business meeting.

This year’s honor-year classes end with a 2 or 7 … for example, 1967 and 1982.

While the group celebrates the honor years, the alumni banquet is open to all alumni and all interested in attending. Advanced reservations are required and must be made by June 30.

For banquet reservation forms or more information, contact Teresa Piccirillo at picc1962@yahoo.com or 379-8710.

Following the banquet, alumni are encouraged to attend the street dance at the American Legion in Portville to kick off the Heritage Days activities. Music for the evening will be provided by Freddy and the Jets and 100 Proof.

Activities July 15 will begin at 8 a.m. at the Portville Free Library with a Heritage Day Alumni 5K Run/Walk, which highlight some of Portville’s landmarks. Participants can then join Kayaking on the Allegheny, which will begin at 10 a.m. on the Allegheny River. There are 20 single kayaks and 10 double kayaks available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also on July 15 at 11 a.m. there will be a tour of Portville Central School. All interested people should meet in front of the school at the main entrance near the clock. Upon completing the tour, you can stop by the playground area where class of 1976 alumnus J. James Mancuso and classmates will draw and paint a map of the United States.

Heritage Days activities are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15 in downtown Portville, with most of the activities centered in Pioneer Park. The alumni committee will have a large tent set up in the park providing shade, places to sit, reconnect with friends and enjoy the food offered by vendors. They will also have alumni T-shirt available for purchase.

At 1 p.m., all available alumni are asked to meet at the gazebo in the park for a 2017 group alumni photograph. For vendor applications, contact Kim Stewart at 904-0967.

In addition, Bob and Holly Fischer organize an antique and classic car show in the park that will feature many different models. For more information regarding the car show, contact Bob Fischer at 933-7111. The Portville Fire Department will also host a chicken barbecue beginning at noon. The funds raised from this event will help support the local fire department.

On July 16, activities will continue at 9 a.m. with a Hike to the Bears Cave and breakfast. Preregistration is required at a cost of $10 per person by June 30th. Registration after June 30 will be $15 per person. For event information, contact Preston Van Curen at pvancuren@gmail or (907) 654-4490. Registration forms can be downloaded from our website at portvillealumni.com.

All proceeds from these events support the Portville Alumni Association Scholarships.

Activities will conclude July 16 during the Portville Central School ropes course event from 1 to 4 p.m. behind the school in Frair’s Forest.

Banquet information, registration forms, pictures and other information can also be accessed at portvillealumni.com