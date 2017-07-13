State and Union: PS&N historical society to dedicate caboose marker

The Pittsburg, Shawmut & Northern Railroad Historical Society will dedicate its new roadside historic marker at 11:30 a.m. Monday at its museum, located on the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica.

The blue and yellow marker is in honor of the society’s four-wheel caboose that has been restored and preserved at the museum. The caboose, known as a Bobber Caboose, was constructed in Angelica in 1911 in the Shawmut’s own shops and is the last remaining example of a fleet of these cabooses that operated on the Shawmut in Western New York and north central Pennsylvania.

“These four-wheel Bobber Cabooses were once the standard for American railroads around the turn of the 20th century,” Ken Clark, president of the PS&N historical society explains. “But as trains became heavier and ‘pusher engines’ started to be placed behind the cabooses, they became unsafe for the train crews that rode in them.

“The railroad unions had a lot of political clout in those days,” Clark continues, “and they eventually persuaded state governments to systematically outlaw them. In the case of New York state, they were outlawed in 1921, but the enforcement was delayed until 1924. They were replaced by more modern, two-truck, eight-wheel cabooses.”

The PS&N then restricted operation of these cabooses to Pennsylvania, which did not have such a prohibition. The railroad, which had operated under bankruptcy protection for years, was abandoned and scrapped in 1947. Company records for the sale or disposition of these cabooses have been lost or destroyed. However, the PS&N archives has a photograph of the caboose being used as a hunting cabin in Marienville, Pa., in 1948.

Bob Sanders of Wellsville, a trustee and chief engineer for the society, says the organization was made aware of the existence of its caboose in 1998.

“The owners wanted to either donate it, or demolish it,” he says. “We quickly arranged to have it transported to our museum in Angelica. That was the easy part. The big job was the restoration.”

Sanders says the society knew it was a Shawmut caboose, but members didn’t know which one.

“As we started to peel off the layers of old siding, the number 175 slowly emerged,” he says. “One of our volunteers ran up to our station building where our archives are housed. They quickly located and confirmed that the 175 had been constructed right here in Angelica in 1911. Our caboose had come home.”

The historic marker was funded solely by the historical society through fundraisers, book sales and direct donations. It was cast by Catskill Castings at in foundry in Bloomville. Catskill Castings is the current-day successor of the historic Walton Foundry, which cast the original New York state roadside historic markers in 1930s.

The dedication ceremony as well as the museum is open to the public, free of charge. The museum is located on the fairgrounds and normal admission fee to the fair is required. The museum will be open daily, noon to 8 p.m., during the week of the fair.

Readers interested in the Pittsburg, Shawmut & Northern Railroad Historical Society can visit their website at http://www.psnrrhs.org.

One final note: Clark points out the unique spelling of Pittsburg (without the “h”) comes from 1891, when the U.S. Post Office Department enacted a plan to standardize the spelling of place names. All places ending in “burgh” or “burg” were standardized as “burg.” Thus, during the time that the Pittsburg, Shawmut & Northern Railroad and its affiliated Pittsburg & Shawmut Railroad were chartered, the correct spelling of the name was Pittsburg.