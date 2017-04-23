State and Union: Recognition paid to library advocate 40 years ago

Olean Public Library, which offers a trove of information and learning resources to the community, marked National Library Week from April 10 to 15. As a coincidence, we ran across an item in the Times Herald from 40 years ago in which honor was paid to a man who played a pivotal role in pushing and raising the funds to get the library relocated in a new building in 1973.

An editorial in the April 22, 1977, edition of the Times Herald reads:

“Saturday marks the close of National Library Week and we cannot let the week pass without saluting the one person perhaps most responsible and closely associated with the reality of the Olean Public Library, a library of which Olean can truly be proud.

“For while a new library to replace the outdated and inadequate South Union Street facility had been a dream of many, it was under the presidency of this gentleman that the library trustees and the community saw the funds raised, the building erected and the services of the library, once dedicated, continue to grow.

“The man is J.M.A. “Hans” van der Horst, a native of Holland who in 1952 came to America and adopted Olean as his home.

“He is a man, who though of foreign birth, has been more actively involved in community affairs than many Olean natives; a soft-spoken man whose presence in the community has been seen and felt but who has never been publicly saluted for his efforts or sought credit for his endeavors.”

Van der Horst, past president of the former Van der Horst Corp. and founder of Surface Resource Inc., had earned international recognition as a chemical engineer. Joining the Olean Public Library board of directors in 1968, he served as president of that body from 1970. He also served as president of the Olean Chamber of Commerce and area chairman of the annual United Negro College Fund drive. From 1970 to 1975 he also served on the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Library system board.

“His philosophy that a library is one place where there should be things for everyone is clearly in evidence at the Laurens and North 2nd Street building which was dedicated in 1973 and has since grown into a community cultural information and meeting center,” the editorial reads.

“‘The first test of a truly great man is his humility,’ said John Ruskin, 19th-century English art critic and sociological writer, “and a ‘great man’ is the way that Hans van der Horst will always be thought of by the Olean community, to which he has given so much of his time, talent and love.”

As noted last week, when it relocated in 1973, the library had 60,000 books and offered traditional library programs such as story time. Today, library’s collection includes more than 110,500 books, 9,243 eBooks, 3,832 audiobooks and 6,311 videos.

The library provides free internet access, offers numerous programs for adults and children, features an art gallery and serves as a meeting place for the community.