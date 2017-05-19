State and Union: Stranded loon sent back on its way

Each week the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation puts out a press item titled “Environmental Conservation Officer Highlights,” in which incidents involving ECOs from across the state are detailed.

Most often, the incidents involve the illegal taking of fish or game, but rescues of wildlife are also detailed. This week’s highlights included a situation in which a common loon became a lucky duck.

“On May 2, ECO Nate Mead received a call stating that a common loon had been found on a road in the town of East Otto,” the DEC highlight reads. “While en route to the area, ECO Mead contacted a local wildlife rehabilitator for assistance. The rehabilitator advised that loons sometimes confuse wet roadways with bodies of water and may have landed on the road by accident, thinking it was a pond.

“ECO Mead arrived to find that the loon appeared to be perfectly healthy. (He) took a towel and placed it over the bird to calm it down so he could transport it. After waiting several minutes, ECO Mead was able to pick up the bird and place it in a box.

“The loon was transported to a local pond a short distance away and, once in the water, took off paddling and dove under the water.”

Loons, which are akin to the locally familiar common merganser, are often seen passing through our area in the spring on their way north to their breeding areas. Common loons breed on quiet, remote freshwater lakes of the northern U.S. and Canada.

To take flight, loons require relatively long, open stretches of water allowing them to simultaneously flap their wings and paddle their webbed feet to build up momentum. If a loon mistakenly lands on a wet ribbon of roadway — which looks like a river from the air — it can be helplessly stranded on land.

Luckily for the loon found in East Otto, a little assistance in getting into a body of water sent it on its way.

THE OLEAN CHAPTER, Daughters of the American Revolution, is sponsoring a free genealogy workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library meeting room, 6499 Maples Road.

The workshop will help those interested to research family trees with hands-on assistance. Participants are urged to bring family names, dates and family residence locations to help the process.

The Olean Chapter is encouraging new members to join and continue the 120-year tradition. The current chapter members are women ages 18 to 80. Their purpose is “to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence, to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster patriotism and love of country, and to aid in recurring for mankind all the blessings of liberty.”

For more information about the workshop, contact Diane Stigler at OleanDAR2016@gmail.com or Cindy Keeley at cindy.keeley@portville-ny.com.