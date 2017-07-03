State and Union: Turning back the clock on Olean

From a mayoral order to “work, fight or go to jail” to saying farewell to a company of recruits, from a $2 million solution to the city’s housing problems to a break for the children of The Troubles, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

July 6 — “Either work, fight or go to jail,” said Mayor Foster Studholme, urging police to arrest loafers, idle hands and vagrants. “There’s plenty of work to go around, there is absolutely no excuse for a man’s being idle now, who is in good health,” he said. “Every able-body man should be made to get on the job and do something … they can got to jail, if they won’t do either (fight or work). And in jail, they’ll find plenty of work, believe me.”

July 6 — Roy Hall, accused of shooting a man during a robbery in 1914, will spend the next few years at Auburn Prison. Hall, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree assault against Louis H. Brown, the Bowen shopkeeper, has already spent the last 16 months in the lockup, and will serve between two to five years at the state prison. The jury made its deliberations within a half hour, concluding the three-day trial.

July 9 — According to the Olean Evening Times, the states with the most volunteers won’t be called on to furnish as many men in the upcoming draft “as slacker states.” Twelve states, including Pennsylvania, have already filled their quotas, and those in the National Guard will be counted toward the quotas. It’s estimated a million men could be drafted in the first round, but by the end of the war more than 2.8 million had been conscripted, compared to 2 million volunteers.

1942

July 3 — More than 2,500 Oleanders came out to bid farewell to the 26th group of inductees heading to Army service in World War II. To martial tunes performed by the Portville marching band, inductees received gifts of cigarettes and automatic pencils from the Citizens’ For Victory Committee. Almost 100 men are in the group, the largest yet from the Olean area dispatched for wartime service.

July 5 — The role of the civilian in victory is the theme of the annual Independence Day celebrations in Olean. From discussions on how to control bombs to a demonstration by the area’s air cadets and Civil Air Patrol fliers, war was on the mind of those in attendance. Another 100 recruits to man the air observation posts for the American Legion was also issued, and all manner of youth groups — Boy and Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, Blue Birds — offered to do their part for the war effort.

July 5 — The old portion of School No. 7 — now New Life Christian Academy — was razed in a spectacular midnight fire, and investigators are seeking to find out why. The damage at the North Olean school is estimated at about $40,000, and a large crowd gathered to see the biggest fire in the city in about five years, the Times-Herald reported. A local boxer, Joe Leone, attracted attention by diving head first through a glass part of the door from inside during the height of the blaze. Police were unsure why he was in the building, having entered from the new side during the fire and crossing through the basement to the old section.

1967

July 3 — In front of a large crowd at Olean Raceway, local driver Joe Tomes drove to victory in his 1963 Ford Falcon in the $6,000 GT-150 stock car feature. He started fourth in the field of 35 super late models and followed leader Ray Jordan for the first 85 laps before taking over. Jordan had recorded a 20.5 seconds time trial on the 1/3 mile oval, while Tomes had recorded 20.7 seconds. Jordan came in a close second. At the time, many area towns had dirt stock car tracks.

July 5 — The International Atomic Energy Agency has tapped the nuclear fuel reprocessing plant at West Valley to develop safeguards and procedures to train inspectors who will oversee nuclear facilities worldwide. The Nuclear Fuel Services Inc.-operated facility is reprocessing spent fuel from the Yankee reactor at Rowe, Mass. The plant, built only a few years earlier, would be dormant by the mid-1970s and be subject to a major cleanup effort lasting until today.

July 6 — A $2 million housing project on Grossman Avenue is unveiled, with officials claiming the 200-unit complex would be the largest ever in Olean. The plans include four buildings arranged around a pool, with the plan gaining a boost from the city, the Chamber of Commerce and area labor leaders. Booming industry is the driver for the complex, Mayor Harvey Schneiderman said, as rental housing is in great demand.

1992

July 3 — Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Hall of Famer Warren Moon stops by the Jim Kelly Celebrity Football Camp at St. Bonaventure University, sharing his skills and knowledge with the youngsters. “The reality is that few, if any, of you are going to play in the National Football League,” he told the campers, but encouraged them to follow their dreams, wherever they take them.

July 5 — Nine children from Northern Ireland made their way to Olean through the “Because of the Children” program, part of the Irish Political Prisoners Children’s Holiday organization. All of the children are the children or siblings of political prisoners, the group reports, held by United Kingdom authorities during The Troubles, an ethno-nationalist conflict between Irish Catholics and Ulster Protestants.

July 6 — Olean’s Don Adams sets the record for most blood donations, having reportedly given 23 gallons over 38 years. Giving blood every eight weeks, the minimum recovery time recommended by the Red Cross, he said he started during the Korean War. “I started giving when I was in the service — you had all kinds of needles there, so it didn’t make any difference one way or the other,” he said, adding his first local donation was during Olean’s sesquicentennial celebration in 1954.