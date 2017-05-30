State and Union: Turning back the clock once again

From women getting hired by the Pennsylvania Railroad to readying the “Greatest Generation” for war, from remembering the fallen to lauding one of the Bona greats, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this week’s edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

May 29 — A professor from the state College of Forestry in Syracuse has expressed great interest in the possibility of parks for Olean. Many sites are possible, he said, at little cost to the city. One site, on North Union Street near the recently-completed Olean Creek flood abatement levy, would be an ideal site that was already gifted to the city by the Bradner family. That site today is Boardman Park, and it joins 15 other parks in the city

May 31 — It is expected that Company I will head to France after all, with a representative from its battalion heading to Oklahoma to learn how to prepare the men for trench warfare. As the battalion commander heads out, Company I commander Capt. Copeland Smith will take command of the Third Battalion until his former boss returns.

June 1 — Olean will be affected by the Pennsylvania Railroad’s plan to hire women. The objective is twofold: to free men from jobs that can as well be done by women so the men can be moved to other jobs in a ramp-up of war rail traffic, and to prepare for the probable conscription of many male workers. No men will be dropped from the payroll, officials said, but they could see a change in the form of their occupation.

1942

May 29 — After an 11-5 road win in Lockport, Olean Oilers manager Jake Pitler cut the squad down to 14 men to meet league requirements. Outfielder Richard Detzel made the cut, but has enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces Reserve. However, he is expected to be placed on the inactive list so he will be able to finish the season with the Oilers. By the end of the year, he would be in training to be a pilot.

June 1 — In traditional exercises at Olean High School due to inclement weather, Olean observed its first Memorial Day since the start of World War II. Robert Fisher, general secretary of the YMCA, told the crowd to keep faith with those who have gone before, unify the nation, make sacrifices without “bickerings” and working for a complete victory.

June 1 — St. Bonaventure College hosted its 84th commencement exercises with 112 graduates hearing from Maj. Gen. James Ulio, the army’s adjutant general. “If you would be successful, always be willing to attempt the impossible,” Ulio said. ”The United States stands at a crossroad in its history… we endeavor to use every soldier’s ability to the greatest advantage. This is total war.”

1967

May 29 — Joe Pfister, a Bradford High School pole vaulter, won the Pennsylvania state title with a leap of 13 feet 4 inches. The win comes a week after failing to clear 10 feet 9 inches at the Olean Relay Carnival at Bradner Stadium, costing the school the win. “Nobody is going to beat me again,” he said as he left Olean. “I’m going back to work.”

May 30 — Oleanders gather along South Union Street and in Mount View Cemetery for the annual observance of Memorial Day. Much like in 2017, the parade halted at the South Union Street bridge to cast a wreath into the Allegheny River to remember those who died at sea. At the cemetery, along with the fallen veterans, locals paused to remember former Mayor Ivers J. Norton, who was master of ceremonies for more than 30 years.

June 1 — Cuba Lake resident William Burrow, home from Kuwait where he works with Gruy Engineering Corp. on offshore oil rigs in the Persian Gulf, said war between Israel and Egypt is unlikely. Egypt was virtually bankrupt, said Burrow, and President Gamal Nasser could ill-afford a war. Four days later, Israel would launch a preemptive strike on Egypt, claiming the Sinai Peninsula in the Six-Day War.

1992

May 28 — Walter Holland, a seventh-grader from Ellicottville, captured eighth place in the 65th National Spelling Bee. The quick-witted 13-year-old made it to the final round of the contest, but was removed when he misspelled “effaceable,” which means “to eliminate clear evidence of.” After asking the questions bee participants are allowed of judges — the word’s meaning, use in a sentence and origin — he was left asking “can you tell me how to spell it, please?”

May 31 — St. Bonaventure University inducts Glenn Hagan, a show-stopping showman on the 1977 NIT championship men’s basketball team. Known for his his “chutzpah” according to former Times Herald writer Paul Vecchio, “His flashy persona and penchant for game-winning shots are a wonderful part of Bona basketball lore.”Today, Hagan is ranked 19th on the Bonnies all-time scoring list, third for career assists and ninth for career steals.

June 1 — An effort to turn parts of the old Genesee Valley Canal into a walking trail is progressing, officials said. The trail would follow a canal built between 1839 and 1862 from Rochester to Olean. Today, the Genesee Valley Greenway is part of the state park system and plans continue to extend it from Cuba to Olean.