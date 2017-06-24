State and Union: War, social and political turmoil loomed over graduations past

On graduation day for many in the class of 2017, we take a look back at graduations in decades past at Olean High School.

One-hundred years ago, on June 26, 1917, a large audience attended graduation in the Havens Theater, which the Olean Evening Times reported was specially decorated for the occasion.

In the same week that Gen. John Pershing’s U.S. forces have landed in France during World War I, the program included music by the high school orchestra, a duet of “The Rose of Dawn” by Mary Kelsey and Selden Ostrom, the glee club and other music selections. Forty-seven received academic degrees, while nine received classical degrees. Of all graduates, 10 were named honors pupils.

On June 23, 1942 — with World War II looming over commencement — Dr. James Dalton Morrison, professor of homiletics at the Colgate-Rochester Divinity School of Rochester, told 230 graduates, “Today belongs to youth, because youth has the freedom, courage and self-sacrifice which is needed in this hour.”

Morrison listed the four cornerstones of a free world — freedom of speech, freedom from want, freedom from fear and freedom of worship. Regarding freedom from fear he said, “Not only must we abolish war, but also the fear of war, so that we can abolish the heavy burden of armaments. We must do our part to build a world order which will guarantee peace. We cannot isolate ourselves. We must cooperate with England and the other Allies to win the peace as well as the war.”

Fifty years ago, on June 27, 1967 — with the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement as backdrops — 290 seniors heard speeches by the class valedictorian and salutatorian that definitely reflected the growing turmoil of the day.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Harris said, “We must learn to recognize the similarities among people and not let our common interests be overpowered by our differences. Our differences should not be feared or thought of as the cause for hatred. Instead we should think of them as the catalysts that elicit the best in each of us for the good of all off us.

“At all times we should be aware of the benefits life in this country offers us in the way of pleasure, enjoyment and beauty in both its natural and created forms. These are our duties as citizens. They apply to all of us. These are the joys along with the frustrations that we will have as we assume our respective roles as adults.”

Meanwhile, salutatorian F. Scott Murray was clearly critical of the United States’ military involvement in Vietnam, saying, “Democracy may not be the best form of government for everyone, as capitalism may not be the best economic system for everyone.”

He later said, “I feel it is the obligation of each American to look critically at his country, for to criticize one’s country is to do it a service and pay it a compliment.”

A political and social issue even loomed 25 years ago this week as Olean High’s class of 1992 — 168 strong — attended their graduation ceremony.

In light of a Supreme Court case, Lee v. Weisman, in which case in which the court ruled 5-4 on June 24, 1992, that it was unconstitutional for a public school in Rhode Island to have a member of the clergy deliver a prayer at graduation ceremonies — it was announced no invocation or benediction would be offered during the ceremony.