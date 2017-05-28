State and Union: Women filled in on B&O crew during WWII

Rosie the Riveter is one of the indelible images of the World War II years, symbolizing the thousands of women who went to work for the war effort — or who simply filled in on jobs when so many American men were overseas.

Charles Barber of Happy Hollow Road dropped by this week to share some photographs of a group of “Rosies” — one of them his sister — who worked on a railbed maintenance crew out of the Bingham, McKean County, Pa., depot of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad during the war.

In one photo, Betty Barber (later her married name was Stoddard), one of 10 children in her Cyclone, Pa., family, is shown with other members of the crew — all in dungarees or coveralls, and several wearing the signature “Rosie” work bandanna.

Barber, who believes the photo was taken in 1943, says his sister’s crew worked on the railroad bed and rights of way — although he doesn’t believe they actually laid track for the B&O.

“They worked on maintenance of the bed, trimmed trees along the sides of the tracks, things like that,” he says. “I just think it was interesting … at any other time you didn’t see many gals working on the railroad.”

Other members of the crew in the photo — at least as best as we can make out the handwriting on the back — were listed as Liza Oner, Lina Blasedale, Marie Clark, Grace Balon, Lillie Harrah, Jean Hopkins, Minnie Black, Emma Brandes, (first name not listed) Hoop, Sue Bright and Phyllis Townes.

If we got any of those names wrong, please let us know.

Charles Barber, who said all the women were from McKean County, came by the photos when they were sent to him recently by the wife of his nephew, who lives in North Carolina.

The packet of photos also included a picture of his sister Betty, dressed far differently than her railroad gang attire.

“Looking at that picture, you could see she was quite a nice looking gal,” Charles says.

Betty passed away several years ago, her brother says. She has a daughter, Gracie Stoddard, who lives in Olean.

For his part, Barber joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, when he was 17. After basic training he was assigned to LST 927 — a tank landing ship — which operated in the Philippines January-April 1945 during the campaign to take the islands back from the Japanese.

Barber said LST 927 was at Okinawa, presumably preparing for an expected landing on the Japanese home islands, when the U.S. dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, bringing the war to an end.

He returned to the area and worked in construction; he worked on the city’s new Municipal Building on East State Street across from Lincoln Park. The building was completed in June 1960.