State and Union: Young named a Champion for Youth

The Western New York Association of Youth Bureaus presented its Champion for Youth award to state Sen. Catharine Young for her efforts to improve the quality of life for young people by enhancing services and support systems available through local youth bureaus.

Kaitlyn Bauer and Chloe Dunn, two members of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Advisory Board, presented the award on behalf of the association at the senator’s district office in Olean.

“Our local youth bureaus are fantastic resources for young people,” Young, R-Olean, says. “They empower them to succeed and offer an array of programs and activities that foster long-term success. The skills that are imparted build leaders in our schools and our communities, helping kids like Kaitlyn and Chloe advance academically and personally.”

Jillian Gorman-King, president of the Western New York Association of Youth Bureaus and Youth Boards, says Young was selected as the recipient of the first Champion for Youth award because of her tireless advocacy for youth and families, especially those in Western New York.

“The senator has always been very vocal in her support of youth and has followed through on her promises by not only keeping youth development funding from being cut, but last year being an integral part of securing close to a half-a-million-dollar increase in funding,” Gorman-King says.

Dr. Anthony Evans, director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau and president of the Association of New York State Youth Bureaus, adds, “It’s a wonderful feeling to know that one’s local and state legislators fully endorse one’s departmental goals and initiatives particularly in regards to youth development and delinquency prevention. … Sen. Young has been a long standing supporter of our efforts and a strong advocate for children and youth in Albany and for that we all are grateful.”

IT’S THAT TIME of year again — time for street and road repaving projects.

The city of Olean’s Department of Public Works will begin milling and paving work May 8 and 9, with working slated for the following streets:

North Barry Street, from East State Street to Hamilton Street.

Hamilton Street, from North Barry Street to North Union Street.

These streets will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with local traffic only overnight.

For more information, call the department at 376-5650.