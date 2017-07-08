State & Union: A visit from Hinsdale, Illinois

The Hinsdalean, a weekly newspaper in Hinsdale, Ill., is marking its 10th anniversary by featuring the four other towns named Hinsdale in the United States — towns in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Montana and, of course, here in New York.

Jim Slonoff, publisher of the paper, spent some time in our Hinsdale and the Olean area last month getting acquainted with Hinsdale, N.Y., which in many ways is a far cry from his Hinsdale, Ill., a suburban enclave 21 miles west of Chicago. There are more than 3,000 students at Hinsdale (Ill.) Central High School; New York’s Hinsdale Central School graduated 24 students in its senior class last month.

“The town of Hinsdale is located in Western New York, in an area called the ‘Enchanted Mountains,’” Slonoff wrote in this week’s edition of his paper. “And while I doubt they are mountains, there’s no doubt they are enchanted. The landscape of rolling hills seems to go on forever. Each one is filled with trees — beautiful lush greenery as far as the eye can see. The views must be amazing in the fall.”

Folks Slonoff spoke to regarding Hinsdale, N.Y., included Walt and Sue Putt, the town’s building inspector and assessor, respectively, as well as Stephen Clute, the town historian and president of the Hinsdale Historical Society.

The Putts, who have lived all their lives in Hinsdale, noted how residential the town is, with agriculture having been diminished over the years and more and more acreage being set aside for seasonal camps and hunting.

Clute, a 1978 graduate of Hinsdale Central, talked about hunting and trapping as a youth, as well as working at one of the town’s several dairies.

“He’d deliver milk first thing in the morning and then hit the hay fields in the afternoon,” Slonoff writes of Clute.

As for the Hinsdale name, Slonoff explains that Hinsdale, Ill., at least in one story, indeed traces its name to the New York town.

“On one side, in 1869 the Hinsdale postmaster, Isaac S. Bush, said he named it after his birthplace of Hinsdale, N.Y.,” Slonoff writes. “On the other side, we’re told a Burlington Northern (Railroad) executive named it after a prominent merchant, H.W. Hinsdale. No one can confirm he ever set foot in our Hinsdale.

“Residents of Hinsdale, N.Y., don’t have to wonder where its name came from,” Slonoff writes. “In Lila Cooper’s 600-page book ‘Hinsdale … My Hometown,’ it’s documented with no disagreement whatsoever.”

Elial Foote was a state assemblyman in 1820 when the town of Hinsdale was formed. In a letter dated 1873 he explained that settlers had been coming in since 1802 and by 1820 there were enough to incorporate a town.

Foote was determined to give it a name “of an old and respectable New England town,” to match many of the settlers coming to Western New York from that region. The name of Hinsdale occurred to him because Hinsdale, N.H., had been the birthplace of his mother.

“He said it was easily written and pronounced and that time there were only two towns of that name in the United States and none in Europe, so the name Hinsdale was inserted,” Cooper’s book states.

Hinsdale, N.H., was named after Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale and was incorporated in 1755.