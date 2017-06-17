State & Union: Exactly one year later, another photo of young bald eagles

Just as he did exactly the same day last year, Matt Mosher of Richburg shared with us his photo of two fledgling American bald eagles perched at their nest, located along the Genesee River in the Belmont area.

“I took this picture of these eaglets on the nest (Thursday) in Allegany County,” he writes. “This is one of two eagles nests that I’ve been watching. The other nest has three eaglets, which are now beginning to fledge.

“These two eaglets hatched in March and should fledge (development wing feathers to fly) in a couple of weeks.”

The two young eagles in today’s photo have plenty of growing to do before they display their distinctive white head and tail feathers — it takes about five years for bald eagles to develop their mature plumage.

Meanwhile, the continuation of bald eagle nesting in the area — there are breeding pairs along the Allegheny River as well — just underscores the comeback of this magnificent raptor in North America.

Listed as a threatened species in New York, the bald eagle continues to make a remarkable recovery from its very low numbers in the 1970s and early 1980s across the state. Bald eagles are even nesting within New York City on Staten Island.

Nevertheless, avoiding human disturbance at eagle nests is important to protecting the species. Motor traffic, approaching too close on foot, frequency of visits or nearby tree removal can result in nest failure, nest abandonment or abandonment of the nesting territory altogether.

Any repeated disturbance by humans is unlawful under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Environmental Conservation Law of New York.

Motorized activity such as jet skis, motorized boats, vehicles, manned and unmanned aircraft (e.g. drones), ATVs and snowmobiles, as well as non-motorized activities, such as hiking, hunting, bird watching, camping, fishing, photography and paddling, should all take place outside a minimum 330-foot buffer zone unless birds have demonstrated a tolerance for these activities. In some cases, the state Department of Environmental Conservation may recommend a 660-foot buffer or larger.

In any case, young eagles will soon begin to range along the river systems in the region, learning to catch fish to survive. As the summer gets underway, the adults will range along the rivers more and more as they are no longer tied to their nests.

Bald eagles can frequently be seen flying up and down the Allegheny River in Olean, or soaring above the city on warm summer thermals.

For those who know to look, it’s become a rather common sight — but somehow it remains as thrilling as ever.