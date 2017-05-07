State & Union: Hinsdale voted best tap water in Cattaraugus County

Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins and Director of Environmental Health Eric Wohlers congratulate the town of Hinsdale for winning the 2017 Cattaraugus County Tap Water Taste Contest, held April 8 at the Greater Olean Home Show.

Members of the public who attended the show were invited to drink samples which compared the taste of tap water from six local communities. This year’s participating municipalities were the villages of Allegany, Little Valley and Portville, as well as the cities of Olean and Salamanca and the town of Hinsdale.

This year, Hinsdale received the most first place votes, meaning it will now represent Cattaraugus County at this year’s Western New York regional competition. The regional winner then advances to the State finals at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

“This annual event serves to highlight the fact that all of our trained and certified water operators work very hard to deliver water of the highest quality to their customers,” Wohlers says. “We wish the town of Hinsdale success as they advance to the next round of competition.”

The taste test is scheduled in conjunction with the celebration of Drinking Water Week, which began today and runs through Saturday.

“People everywhere are encouraged to recognize what a vital role fresh water supplies play in our lives each and every day,” Wohlers says. “We mostly take for granted how much work goes into pumping, treating, testing, and protecting these resources on a continuous basis.

“Consumers are urged to conserve water wherever possible and decrease usage of chemicals and cleaning products which, when over applied or improperly disposed of, can pollute and contaminate our sources of drinking water for generations to come.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and American Water Works Association promote the wise use and protection of this most important resource. Following are 10 conservation tips to remember:

Don’t leave the sink running while you brush your teeth.

Fully load the dishwasher and clothes washer before running them.

When washing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run.

Repair dripping faucets and leaky toilet valves. Dripping faucets can waste up to 2,000 gallons of water each year in the average home. Leaky toilets can waste was much as 200 gallons per day.

Install water-efficient fixtures and appliances in your home. Look for EPA WaterSense labels for extra assurance of quality.

Don’t overwater your lawn or garden, and water early in the morning or at night to avoid excess evaporation.

When the driveway or sidewalk needs cleaning, consider a broom instead of a hose. It can save up to 80 gallons of water.

If you have a swimming pool, use a cover. Loss of water by evaporation will be reduced by 90 percent.

Help preserve the quality of the available water supply by not overusing pesticides and fertilizers, by avoiding flushing cleaning agents and medications down the toilet or sink and by disposing of hazardous materials properly.

Place rain barrels beneath your downspouts. The rainwater can be used for outdoor plants and trees, or to wash a car.

For more information on water resources, drinking water regulations, and EPA’s WaterSense Program, visit www.drinktap.org or www.water.epa.gov.