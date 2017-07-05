State & Union: Hoops brothers were both majors in Continental forces

In Tuesday’s edition, in the spirit of Independence Day and the American Revolution, we mentioned Adam and Robert Hoops, brothers who served in the Continental Army against the British — and founders of Olean.

Most Olean residents are familiar with the Hoops name and their roles in founding the city, but today we look back at their military service.

Adam Hoops was born Jan. 9, 1760, in Carlisle, Pa. A trained surveyor, he was appointed second lieutenant in the 4th Maryland on Dec. 10, 1776, and then first lieutenant Oct. 15, 1777.

As mentioned Tuesday, he served as an aide-de-camp to Gen. John Sullivan in the campaign against the Six Nations of the Iroquois in upper New York in 1779.

Promoted to captain on Oct. 15, 1779, Hoops was taken prisoner Aug. 16, 1780,

at the Battle of Camden in South Carolina, a lopsided British victory. He was a prisoner on parole to the close of the war.

On May 27, 1785, Hoops was named surveyor of Pennsylvania and became associated with Robert Morris, making frequent visits to survey his holdings in northern Pennsylvania and Western New York. In 1793 he was sent to select a site for the refuge of Marie Antoinette and her family on the upper Susquehanna River, near Athens, Pa.

On April 27, 1796, he was appointed major of the National Artillerists and Engineers and stationed at Fort Jay on Governer’s Island, a commission he held until his resignation July 3, 1800. While there he became associated with Alexander Hamilton. In 1803 he purchased over 20,000 acres and located a settlement where Ischua Creek (later named Olean Creek) enters the Allegheny River at Olean Point. The village was initially named Hamilton — but Hoops preferred the name “Olean.”

From March 1824 until October 1842, Hoops was military storekeeper of ordnance at Watervliet, a position he held until honorably discharged. The last years of his life were spent in West Chester, Pa., where he died June 9, 1846, at 86. He’s buried in North Laurel Hill Cemetery of Philadelphia.

Of course, Robert Hoops, the older brother by 14 years, is celebrated in Olean as having been the actual first settler here in 1804 (we slipped up Tuesday by listing it as 1805).

Likely born in Bucks County, Pa., in 1746, Robert served as an officer in a New Jersey militia regiment — records show he was a brigade major in 1776 and later deputy commissary general in 1777 before he resigned from army service that year.

It seems clear that while Robert was the older brother, Adam was more accomplished and well-connected in post-war life, making the Olean land purchase from the Holland Land Co. Robert, his wife having died in New Jersey in 1797, served as the agent of his brother in moving to and building the first cabin at Olean Point. He died Aug. 7, 1818, in Olean, and was buried in the former Oak Hill Cemetery — his gravesite was lost when the cemetery was moved from Oak Hill.

A monument to Robert stands in War Veterans Park, near the site of where he built his log cabin in 1804 and began to clear the area to make it ready for the settlement. The monument was restored in 2012 by Crandall Memorial Group.