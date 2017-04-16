State & Union: How Dyngus Day has blossomed in Olean

Marion Pockalny can remember when the extent of Olean’s Dyngus Day festivities were young Polish boys and girls dumping water on each other around North Olean.

Now, a few hundred people pack the Pulaski Club for its annual Dyngus Day celebration that club leaders characterize as the best this side of Buffalo, a city considered by many to be the Dyngus Day capital of the world. And while there won’t be any water dumping at the club Monday — the wet floors pose too great a risk of slipping and falling — there will still be plenty of Polish heritage on display, like pierogi and pussy willows.

“Everybody’s Polish on Dyngus Day,” says Pockalny, a Pulaski Club Ladies Auxiliary member who offered her holiday expertise for State & Union. “It’s something we all look forward to after Easter, and it’s a fun time for everybody to enjoy.”

Pockalny says Dyngus Day is a way to “let your hair down” after the strict observance of the Lent. Aside from dressing in red and enjoying Polish food and beer, traditions include pouring water, which Pockalny notes symbolizes cleansing and owes its roots to the baptism of Prince Mieszko of Poland. Dumping water on someone, as well as tapping someone with a pussy willow, the earliest blossoming flower of spring, have become signs of affection.

When Polckany was growing up, you could always see “guys and gals” running around North Olean’s Polish neighborhood with buckets of water on Dyngus Day.

“We lived upstairs (on North Union Street),” she says. “So we would try and get the guys under the window, and my mother would pour a bucket of water on them.”

However, for years Pockalny and other Polish Olean residents would have to travel to Buffalo to celebrate, often at parties hosted by the Chopin Singing Society that started Buffalo’s Dyngus Day traditions in the 1960s.

The Pulaski Club’s annual celebrations now allow local Polish-Americans to stay in town for Dyngus Day. The North Olean Polish club has hosted the parties for at least the last 15 years — parties Pockalny notes have grown in popularity over the years, the same way Dyngus Day has around the world.

“Our ladies do a very, very good job,” Pockalny says, who gives much of that credit to Ladies Auxiliary member Josephine Marcellin. “They have it down to a tee. It started off slow, but now we don’t have the room to accommodate all the people, because we could sell probably 500 tickets.”

Monday’s celebration will start when doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner with start at 6 p.m. and include Kielbasa, pierogi, Pulaski potatoes and all the desserts “you could possibly think of,” Pockalny says.

Other festivities will including door prize drawings and the selection of Mr. and Mrs. Dyngus, often longtime Pulaski Club and Ladies Auxiliary members.

“People come to the Pulaski Club to return to their roots,” Pockalny says. “We come to renew old friendships, make new friends and enjoy socializing about the good old days. We come to enjoy the merriment and delicious Polish food. You might say it is a day full of food, fun and frolic.”