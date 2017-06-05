State & Union: It was a thrill when the circus came to town

Dave Forney, a good friend of State & Union, dropped by a few days ago and was musing about the final shows of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus earlier this spring.

The twilight of the animal-act circus that he enjoyed as a boy seems a sad thing to Forney, who reminisced about how exciting it was when one of the traveling shows arrived by rail for performances in Olean in the 1940s and ’50s.

“For a lot of people, the only time they ever saw an elephant in their lives is when it came with the circus to Olean,” Forney says. “And not every family could afford tickets to go to the show. But it was a thrill just to see the circus and animals leave the train in sort of a parade over to the field where they would set up.”

Forney says the spectacle of the roustabouts using the trained elephants to erect the huge circus tents was free — and thrilling — entertainment to the throngs of people who lined the way from the railroad depot on North Union Street to the former fairgrounds area — close to where the Times Herald building is today.

“That’s when a lot of people got to see the elephants and lions … it was a rare treat for people when the circus came to town,” he says.

These days, the countdown to the end of the once-mighty Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus began last year when, under intense pressure from animal rights groups, the circus dropped elephants from its show. The elephants were retired to the circus’ sanctuary in Florida.

With ticket sales steadily dropping anyway in a time when video games and cellphone screens hold so much of children’s attention, the loss of the elephants was the last straw for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey.

“Now, the only place most people will be able to see an elephant is if they can travel to a zoo,” Forney says.

Meanwhile, he also mentions a story he heard from time to time about a member of the Forness family who bought an elephant.

Forney says, according to the story, the elephant soon died — resulting in the problem of figuring out how to bury it.

Regarding the story, Gertrude Schnell related to the Times Herald:

“My family tells the story of the Allegany Elephant. Fred Forness Sr. was married to my Grandmother Delia’s sister, Mary Rehler. Their farm was on the Birch Run Road where the Boser farm is today. Fred ran the farm, but was also a Singer Sewing Machine salesman, often carrying the machines on his shoulder.

“However, he liked elephants. One time when the circus was in Olean or Allegany he attended and bought an elephant. After walking it home, it up and died. Therefore he had to bury it on the farm. No one seems to know where it is buried. Will bones be found someday and people think it was a prehistoric mastodon?”