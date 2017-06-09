State & Union: Miller inducted into the NYS Senate Veterans’ Wall of Fame

U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Miller, the Allegany-Limestone graduate who was wounded but acted to save lives in a 2014 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, has been inducted into the New York Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

His nomination for the honor was made by state Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean.

April 2, 2014, Miller heard the distinct “pop, pop, pop of gunfire” outside his Fort Hood office, according to an entry regarding his State Senate honor. “Rushing into the hallway, he encountered a man he thought was seeking safety. Instead, the gunman shot Major Miller with a .45-caliber bullet, which struck him two-inches below his heart and went through his colon, smashing a rib and embedding in his back.”

After shoving the gunman, Miller got back to his office and locked the door. While holding his side, he used his free hand to call 911 from his cellphone.

“Maj. Miller then shepherded several co-workers into his interior office, again locking that door,” the entry reads. “It would be another 45 minutes before it was safe to get an ambulance to him. Despite the circumstance, Maj. Miller continued to control his breathing and remained cognizant of the situation.”

The wounds ultimately required two major surgeries and two weeks in ICU to correct. For his heroic actions, Miler was awarded the Army’s highest noncombat honor for valor, the Soldier’s Medal.

Miller, who will be 36 in July, received his commission in the Medical Service Corps from St. Bonaventure University in 2003 while earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education. After completing the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, he was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, where he served as medical platoon leader for 1/9 Cavalry Battalion and was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, for 13 months.

Redeploying as ambulance platoon leader and executive officer for C/15th Brigade Support Battalion in 2005, Miller was promoted to battalion assistant operations officer. Again deployed to Baghdad for 15 months, he worked as an Iraqi Brigade logistics advisor for 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. In 2008, he attended the Defense Comptrollership Program at Syracuse University. After AMEDD Officer Advanced Course, he was assigned to the Fort Sam Houston Dental Activity, where he took company command.

Miller was assigned as chief of resource management for U.S. Army Medical Activity at Fort Drum in New York in 2011. He remained there until moving back to Fort Hood in 2013 to act as brigade comptroller/S8 for 1st Medical Brigade.

Miller, who has earned numerous commendations for his service, will host the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert — featuring the country music band Parmalee as well as Chris Higbee — July 23 at Allegany Fireman’s Park. All net proceeds will be donated to injured and homeless veterans.

He, and his wife, Ashley, have a daughter, Harper.