State & Union: New York state expands emerald ash borer quarantine

Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties are included in the state’s expanded restricted zone meant to slow the spread of an invasive pest, the emerald ash borer.

Larvae of the emerald ash borer (EAB) can be moved long distances in firewood, logs, branches and nursery stock, later emerging to infest new areas. The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Agriculture and Markets says these regulated articles may not leave the restricted zone — essentially all of upstate New York south of Adirondack region — without a compliance agreement or limited permit.

Permits are applicable only during the non-flight season, Sept. 1-April 30.

Regulated articles from outside of the restricted zone may travel through it as long as the origin and the destination are listed on the waybill and the articles are moved without stopping, except for traffic conditions and refueling. Wood chips may not leave the restricted zone between April 15-May 15 of each year when EAB is likely to emerge.

“The expanded restricted zone for the destructive pest emerald ash borer will help to slow the spread of this tree-killing beetle, protecting millions of ash trees in New York,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC will continue our efforts to slow the spread of this beetle and do what we can to help communities prepare for EAB.”

Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a serious invasive tree pest in the United States, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees in forests, yards and neighborhoods. The beetles’ larvae feed in the cambium layer just below the bark, preventing the transport of water and nutrients into the crown and killing the tree.

Emerging adult beetles leave distinctive D-shaped exit holes in the outer bark of the branches and the trunk. Adults are roughly three-eighths to five-eighths of an inch long with metallic green wing covers and a coppery red or purple abdomen. They may be present from late May through early September but are most common in June and July. Other signs of infestation include tree canopy dieback, yellowing and browning of leaves.

Most trees die within 2 to 4 years of becoming infested.

The EAB was first discovered in the U.S. in 2002 in southeastern Michigan. It was also found in Windsor, Ontario the same year. This Asian beetle infests and kills North American ash species, including green, white, black and blue ash. Thus, all native ash trees are susceptible.

For more information about EAB or the emergency orders, visit DEC’s website.