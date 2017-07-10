State & Union: North Union gardens looking good

We take a moment today to comment on how attractive and well-groomed the North Union Street landscaping and garden areas are looking — at least to our relatively untrained eye — as high summer is in full swing swing.

Despite early concerns expressed in the community about the median and other landscaped points — they WERE a bit scraggly in the beginning — the perennial flowers and plants, as well as the young trees, are very attractive. Indeed, we would offer that the designers were successful in creating the unique, eye-pleasing setting for the downtown business district that was called for.

With the July 4 holiday having been this past week many out-of-town visitors have taken in the sight of the North Union streetscape. It is our guess that more than a few have been duly impressed by the look.

Meanwhile, maintaining the rain gardens certainly requires work and attention to detail, and we commend employees with the Department of Public Works and anyone else who has a hand in the gardens for their efforts.

Mayor Bill Aiello also announced last month the formation of an advisory committee regarding the gardens and he was seeking volunteers, a move which could also help maintain and even enhance the gardens.

TODAY’S FULL MOON for July, which actually was at its peak at 12:07 a.m., is traditionally called the Buck Moon in the Northeast — it appears at a time when male deer and elks’ antlers are in full growth mode.

A good whitetail buck’s antlers, in their velvet stage, will have grown beyond his ears by this time — with plenty more growth to come through the end of the summer.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this month’s was also known as the Thunder Moon by Native Americans because thunderstorms are so frequent during this time.

Also according to the Almanac, based on the moon’s phases, July 15 through 16 is the best time to cut hay, while the best fishing days were July 1 through today, and then July 23 through 31.

If you take note of that sort of thing…