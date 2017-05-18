State & Union: Olean’s bricks find new life in WNY patios, walkways

Olean’s historic bricks are seeing a new lease on life, thanks to a Western New York company.

Scott Smith, general manager of Experienced Bricks of Amherst, says the old road-paving bricks originating from the kilns of East Olean — even though over 100 years old in some cases — are an ideal building material to reuse in home landscaping projects.

The brick of Olean was unique, he said.

“It was a very high-quality brick, it was very thin,” Smith says, adding the thinness was a requirement of shipping. “They had to come up with a brick that was strong enough (to pave a road), but thin enough it could be put on pallets and shipped cheaply.”

The bricks were only used for a few decades, and were replaced by asphalt by around 1935, Smith says.

Today, some Olean streets still have brick surfaces. An overhaul of North Third Street in 2016, with most of the original bricks being put back down again. The cost, city officials said, is about three times the price of paving with asphalt.

But when streets are redone and the brick is pulled up in favor of asphalt, that’s when Smith picks them up.

“Whenever they tear the road up, we get them from the road contractor,” Smith says. “If there’s any cement or mortar on them, we remove it, and pallet them up.”

The bricks are then sold to contractors for between $5 and $8 per square foot, he says. While demand can be “spotty,” Smith says the bricks work very well for patios, walkways and other needs.

Brickmaking in Olean dates back more than two centuries.

The first recorded brickmaking in the Olean area was in 1816 by Jehiel Boardman, who made large quantities of brick for use on his farm. East Olean was the center of the city’s brick production from the earliest days, including the first recorded commercial brick manufacturing. It’s believed the first brick manufacturing was done by a man named Nichols, who had a plant near the old Genesee Valley Canal basin — around where Bradner Stadium is today.

Allegany Valley Brick Co. called Cherry Street home, with remnants still to be seen today at the end of Brook Street. Empire Brick Co. operated near Forness Park., while Olean Pressed Brick Co. had a facility on the 600 block of Hoop Street.

Many brickmaking firms once called Olean home, but the largest — which produced the bricks sold by Smith — was Sterling Brick Co., the last firm to operate in Olean, with production of paving bricks running through the Great Depression.

“The company’s paving brick was well known. It was manufactured from shale of unusually high quality, which was located about a quarter of a mile from the factory,” the Times-Herald reported, noting about 60 people worked at the plant. “During its prosperous days the plant had a capacity of 40,000 ten-pound blocks a day, or 8,000,000 per year. The company’s principal markets were in New York and Pennsylvania, with a large trade also coming from the Province of Ontario.”

As we’ve noted before in State & Union, a lot of the credit goes to the area’s shale, the building block of the bricks themselves. One bank of shale, about 70 feet high on Cherry Hill about a quarter of a mile from the Sterling plant on Seneca Avenue, was considered of unusually high quality, and Sterling became known for its top-end bricks. Many of the streets of Olean and Bradford were paved with the bricks, which can be seen in springtime potholes and whenever city crews dig through to water lines for repair.

The first major brick paving project in Olean was on North Union Street, with the city leadership voting for a $65,000 repaving in 1892.

Most of these types of bricks stayed close to home.

“We have only seen the Olean bricks in Olean and Jamestown,” Smith says, with reports from old Times Herald archives show they went out into many of the surrounding communities.

For more information on Experienced Bricks, visit www.experiencedbricks.com.