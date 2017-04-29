State & Union: Providing perspective on the WWII homefront

We’ve looked back from time to time at the effects that World War II had on the homefront. State & Union has noted that rationing of tires, sugar and gasoline had begun in the early months of 1942.

Perhaps as a way of bucking up folks in Olean and the region, the Olean Times Herald printed an editorial 75 years ago this week attempting to provide perspective. The editorial was offered under the headline “It’s War”:

We can’t buy new automobiles. We shall have to use old jalopies year after year instead of turning them in every spring for new models.

We can’t buy tires. We shall have to walk to stores and bridge parties or else use buses and trains.

Gasoline is rationed — or will be — to dealers. We must either spread our share through the month or lay up the car the latter part of the month.

Stores and laundries and various service agencies are saving tires and gasoline. Our demands for instantaneous service are coldly rejected. We have to plan now and take advantage of regular pick-ups and deliveries.

Refrigerators and stoves and washing machines are not being manufactured any longer. Dealers are running out of patterns in linoleum. We can’t get aluminum percolators or other cooking dishes. Sugar is short. Typewriters aren’t for sale. We can’t have cuffs on our trousers.

It’s terrible — or is it?

Certainly it’s inconvenient. Our civilian life isn’t quite normal. But suppose the next time somebody — you perhaps? — begins lamenting our hardships in this war you pin him — yourself? — down to specifications. Exactly how much have we been hit by the scarcities, the rationing, the deprivation thus far?

We are escaping very lightly thus far.

Suppose we were Britain. We wouldn’t have been rationed on tires — because for 2½ years there wouldn’t have been any cars and petrol rationing would have permitted us to drive no more than 20 miles a month. We should be accustomed long since to scarcity of most types of food — not merely a few. We should be limited to one suit, one coat and few haberdashery items a year, and should long fervently for the good old days when only trouser cuffs and extra pants were banned.

Suppose we were French, or Belgian, or Dutch, or Norwegian, or Poles, or Serbs, or Czechs or Greeks — or Chinese?

To be sure we’re none of these. We’re American and proud of it. Why suppose the impossible? Why compare us with those unfortunates?

Because they too once thought it couldn’t happen there. They too declined to sacrifice against the future. They awoke too late. Thanks to them we know in advance the dreadful cost of half measures.

We can and will give up luxuries which we have taken for granted in order that the Armies of Democracy may have all they can use of what there is.

It’s war.