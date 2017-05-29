State & Union: Remembering all heroes on Memorial Day

Today, on Memorial Day, we remember U.S. military personnel who gave their lives while serving their country. Our special insert, Some Gave All, in today’s edition of the Times Herald honors several Twin Tiers veterans who perished while serving, and we hope you will spend time reading it.

Many of the dead we honor on Memorial Day have been given the label “hero,” and for good reason. For instance, the heroism and sacrifice of the late U.S. Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham, a Scio native, have been well-documented since his loss in the Iraq War.

Dunham, 22-year-old machine gunner, was manning a checkpoint near Karabilah, near the Syrian border in Iraq, on April 14, 2004, when an Iraqi man grabbed his throat. As the two scuffled, the Iraqi dropped a grenade with the pin removed, and Dunham quickly jumped on it, using his Kevlar helmet and body to smother the blast and protect other nearby Marines.

Shrapnel pierced Dunham’s skull and he died eight days later with his parents at his side at the National Naval Medical Center of Bethesda, Md. For his heroism, he received the Medal of Honor, the first Marine to earn the award since the Vietnam War. In 2010, the USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. Navy destroyer, was commissioned in his honor.

But there are war casualties from the Twin Tiers who are less known — and yet they deserve remembrance, perhaps even deserve to be called heroes.

Men like Shipfitter First Class Justin J. Butler of Ceres, Pa., who served on a destroyer, the USS Johnston, during World War II.

The Johnston and other vessels were part of the one of the most heroic actions of the U.S. Navy during the war — their little task force, “Taffy 3,” attacked a far superior Japanese battle fleet in a desperate attempt to defend U.S. amphibious landings on Leyte Island in the Philippines.

On Oct. 25, 1944, the Johnston and other destroyers drove straight at the Japanese fleet, which included the Yamato, the largest battleship constructed up to that time. The Johnston, taking fire from Japanese ships before it could bring its smaller guns into range, scored several hits on Japanese vessels, while also launching its torpedoes and striking an enemy cruiser.

Damaged by enemy fire, the Johnston withdrew and made hasty repairs, then supported a second attack, despite being only able to operate at reduced speed and with no more torpedoes to fire. The Johnston was hit again and lost all power; dead in the water, she was destroyed by Japanese shells.

Of the 327 officers and men on the Johnston, 186 were lost — among them SF 1/c Justin J. Butler. Another destroyer, a destroyer escort and two escort carriers in Taffy 3 were also sunk. But the Japanese force, which lost three heavy cruisers yet still vastly outgunned Taffy 3, turned tail and withdrew.

The American beachhead on Leyte was safe.

Butler is listed on the Tablets of the Missing at Manila American Cemetery, while the Johnston was among the American vessels to receive a Presidential Unit Citation.

And then there is Pvt. Winifred L. (Fee) Powell, who is buried in Allegany. Serving with the Women’s Army Corps — the WACs — she died of illness at age 20, May 17, 1945, at the Army Air Force Station Hospital in Newark, N.J.

A native of Bradford, she passed while away from home — giving service to her country at a time when any contribution was important.

And on Memorial Day, we remember and honor that service and sacrifice.